Prolific Fact-Checker Joe Rogan Duped by Fake News Story About Australia Banning Home-Grown Food

We’re just going to come right out with it: Joe Rogan believed a Bill was being passed that would ban home-grown food in Australia.

Joe Rogan was outraged, fired up on behalf of everyone in Australia, and refused to accept the narrative that worked for him was actually incorrect.

Rogan, who is infamously divisive where a lot of things (read: almost everything he says) are concerned, has regularly railed against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine pushes during the pandemic. Earlier this year, he had a guest on his also infamous podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two chatted casually about climate change.

This exchange was enough to make Rogan’s anti-vax content seem scientifically sound enough to win a Nobel Prize. We won’t put you through the content of that podcast again, nor his anti-vax opinions™, but carry both of those themes through to today’s Rogan gem.

Rogan was outraged by a law he thought was being introduced in Australia, Victoria in particular. The legislation was circling the places on the internet I’d rather not be, and many were slamming Premier Daniel Andrews for his authoritarian actions around banning people from growing their own food.

Australia is passing a bill that will prevent people from growing their own food. Totally normal. — Carl Vernon (@RealCarlVernon) May 8, 2022

As debunked by Reuters last week, draft legislation being debated in Victoria will not prevent people from growing their own food. There’s also so, so many posts across multiple social media sites that come with a big fat ‘this post has been fact-checked’ stamp, but alas, Rogan was not having a bar of it.

“I read something briefly and I didn’t get into the article, but they were saying they were trying to pass a Bill that would outlaw you growing your own food in Australia,” Rogan begins the ‘bit’ with.

“It was a part of Australia, I think it was New South Wales, someone’s trying to pass a law that won’t allow you to grow your own food.”

“You could justify it if you’re a real piece of shit,” he says, and look, he goes on a little more than that, but he brings in COVID, because of course he does.

“They got a good grip on people during the pandemic, they locked everybody down in Australia and said, ‘you know what? We gotta stop those motherfuckers from growing their own food’ ‘cause that’s how you fucking smoke out an anti-vaxxer,” he said, filled with rage.

“You can’t even go to a grocery store AND you can’t even grow your own food.”

Surprisingly, his producer dId HiS oWn ReSeArCh, saying, “nothing is coming up”. But this made Rogan furious.

“It’s gotta be a real thing, it seems too good to not be,” Rogan said, followed by “Damn it, it better not be fake.”

Sorry, Joe.

joe rogan having a normal one (watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/bs3CEYlpkX — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) May 17, 2022

We’ll leave you with this banger from his guest: “Even if it’s fake, the fake is usually the warning.”