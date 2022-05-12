The Little Robovac That Could Is Currently $400 Off

If you own a pet that you allow indoors, you’re probably accustomed to seeing tufts of fur scattered on your carpets, lounge and bed. It seems that no matter how often you break out the vacuum, your pet somehow manages to put it right back a moment later. If you haven’t quite given up on your pet hair battle just yet, you might be able to turn the tide of this war by investing in the iRobot Roomba e5. This little guy is known as one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for picking up and disposing of pet hair.

However, the biggest drawback for such an efficient robot vacuum cleaner is its price tag. While you can definitely find some under the $500 threshold, you’ll find that they lack adequate suction and the smart technology that higher-end models feature. For example, more expensive models can be programmed to stop and start to any schedule you set, mop your floors and do a better job of sucking up dirt from carpets.

While this iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum cleaner usually sells for a RRP of $999, Amazon Australia has swept a huge $400 off — which brings it all the way down to $599. Since it’s rare to catch such a big discount on robotic vacuum cleaners, you might want to take advantage of this limited time sale before they’re all gone.

What can the iRobot Roomba e5 do?

The Roomba e5 can effectively clean up dirt, dust, hair and your cat’s fur trail — all without its brushes getting tangled. This robot vacuum cleaner was designed with pet owners in mind, especially those who can’t get a handle on their beloved fur babies’ constant shedding. Tested against other popular brands such as Ecovacs, iLife and Neato (just to name a few), this model has been proven to pick up more pet hair than any other robot vacuum.

Compared to past Roomba models, the e5 robot vacuum cleaner possesses five times the suctioning power for multiple kinds of surfaces. That goes for your floorboards to your tiles and even your carpet. Plus, its auto-adjusting cleaning head can automatically alter its height to effectively dig deeper into carpets or react gently with delicate tiling.

Compatible with your smartphone through the iRobot HOME app, you can conveniently control and schedule your Roomba e5’s cleaning sessions. Thanks to its intelligent sensors, including a cliff sensor, the Roomba e5 is capable of making up to 60 decisions per second to sufficiently navigate your home. Through the app, you can even set no-go areas for the Roomba to avoid.

