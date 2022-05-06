The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password on an iPhone

Image: Apple

There is a super easy way to share your Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone.

If you’re one of those people that hasn’t changed your Wi-Fi password from the default given to you by your telco and you’ve got no chance of remembering the nonsensical string of characters, fear not, because there’s an easy way to share your password on an iPhone.

Whether you’re sharing your Wi-Fi password with a friend or a new iOS device you’ve brought in to your home, the method is the same. Sharing Wi-Fi passwords between iPhones (and other iOS devices) is easier than it’s ever been.

As far as your own home network goes, you can change the Wi-Fi password from the default to something that’s simpler and easier for you to remember (as long as it’s not too simple that your neighbours will figure out what it is). It makes it much easier to get friends, family and new devices online.

But failing that….

Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi password on an iPhone

  1. Make sure that both devices have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.
  2. On both devices, turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. If either device has Personal Hotspot on, turn it off.
  3. Have both devices nearby, within Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range.
  4. Make sure that your device (the one sharing the password) is unlocked and connected to the Wi-Fi network. This could be your iPhone or iPad.
  5. Select the Wi-Fi network on the device you want to connect (device two).
  6. On device one, tap Share Password, then tap Done.
Image: Apple

If you can’t see the Wi-Fi setup animation, restart both iPhones and try again.

Honestly, it’s now as simple as that to share Wi-Fi passwords on an iPhone.

Here’s how to share Wi-Fi passwords on more devices.

