Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney Joins Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary

Yasmin Finney, best known for her breakout role as trans teen Elle in the LGBTQ Netflix sensation Heartstopper, has confirmed that she has joined Doctor Who alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate for the series’ 60th anniversary celebrations, set to broadcast in late 2023.

The BBC has revealed that Finney will be playing a character named Rose — a name most notable to Doctor Who fans with Rose Tyler the companion played by Billie Piper alongside Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Doctors in 2005 and 2006. Just how Finney’s Rose is connected, if at all, to Piper’s character remains to be seen.

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set,” incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press statment. “We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

