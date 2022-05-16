Hail Satan (Specifically Gwendoline Christie’s Version From Netflix’s Sandman)

Fans of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series have been waiting for a live-action adaptation of the critically acclaimed comics for multiple decades, but they can hopefully take some solace in this: if there had been a Sandman movie in the ‘90s, or a Sandman TV show in the ‘00s, then we never would have gotten this — the utter perfection of seeing Gwendoline Christie as Satan in Netflix’s upcoming series.

I’m actually not trying to do my stupid wordplay at the moment, but the only word that comes to mind when I see these first photos of Christie’s Lucifer is “beatific”:

Have you come to join forces? pic.twitter.com/hwGj9l8UnX — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) May 16, 2022

I mean, come on, right? She’s perfect, right down to her cherubic, blonde, Renaissance painting-type curls. In addition to a few other, Lucifer-less stills from the show, Netflix also released some footage of Christie in Satanic action, just unfortunately wrapped up in an incredibly grating Geeked Week preview trailer that seems to think it’s necessary to tell people “Actually, Geeks Are Good Now” in the year of our lord 2022. Feel free to just skip to 1:40 in the video and let it drip all over you:

I should probably mention there’s some accompanying footage of Sandman star Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus stuck piecemeal through the Geeked Week trailer if you want to start it from the beginning. Or you can wait until Geeked Week, Netflix’s “live virtual fan fest,” begins in earnest on June 6, when the streamer will inevitably be releasing a great deal more Sandman footage — as well as the show’s release date, most likely.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.