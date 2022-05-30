Here’s What We Know About the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

At Google’s I/O developer conference earlier this month we got a glimpse at the company’s 2022 flagship, the Google Pixel 7 and its bigger sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro.

The successors to the company’s latest flagship devices (the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro), these upcoming models won’t arrive until around September-October, but Google isn’t waiting to drum up excitement. So far, we know only a few key details, so here they are.

Pixel 7, what do we know so far?

For one, Google is iterating on the current design language with a tweak to the camera module. Instead of a black shade spanning the entire length, the camera bar matches the trim of the phone while the lenses — dual on the Pixel 7 and trio on the Pro — are discreet outlines. This gives a more luxurious appearance to this recycled polished aluminium and glass device, or at least that seems to be the intention.

Based on the provided images, the Pixel 7 family will come in various colours. Unofficial descriptions are white/silver, black/charcoal, sage/gold and lemongrass/gold, but considering the last batch of Pixels came in ‘Stormy Black’, ‘Kinda Coral’ and ‘Sorta Seafoam’ for the Pixel 6, and ‘Stormy Black’, ‘Cloudy White’ and ‘Sorta Sunny’ for the Pixel 6 Pro, the 7 and 7 Pro are likely going to head down an equally silly naming route.

What’s inside it?

Google tells us the Pixel 7 will run on a second-generation Tensor chip and promises improvements to the camera, performance and speech. It should bring more “heavy AI breakthroughs” across speech recognition, photography capabilities and more of what the company’s been tuning its flagships to do.

According to the Android Open Source Project, by way of GSM Arena and 9to5Google, Google created two new display drivers, one tagged C10 and the other P10. The Pixel 7’s codename is Cheetah (hence, “C”), while the Pixel 7 Pro’s is Panther (hence, “P”). The digging into the code they did also reveals that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should have the exact same Samsung-made display panels as their predecessors, with model numbers S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively.

What does that mean? the new Pixel will have a panel with 1080×2400 resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the Pro’s screen gets 1440×3120 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Identical to their predecessors.

A Pixel 7 shows up on eBay

An alleged Google Pixel 7 prototype has shown up on eBay, and it features photos of the device powered on. The photos, XDA Developers said, appear to have been taken using a Google Pixel 7 Pro. The listing has since been pulled from eBay, but head over to XDA Developers’ report to see the pics they saved.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specs

As we don’t know much else at all, here’s a reminder of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specs.

Pixel 6

4-inch display (FHD)

90 Hz refresh rate

128GB and 256GB storage options

8GB of RAM

4620mAh battery

Dual camera system (50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-MP ultra-wide camera)

Fingerprint unlock

6mm x 74.8mm total size

206 grams in weight

Pixel 6 Pro

7-inch display (QHD+ OLED)

120 Hz refresh rate (with LTPO technology, the Pro can lower to 10Hz to save battery)

128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options

12GB of RAM

5000mAh battery

Triple rear camera system (50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-MP ultra-wide camera and a 48-MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom)

Fingerprint unlock

9mm x 75.8mm total size (making the Pixel 6 Pro the largest Pixel to date)

Weighs 212 grams (only 6 grams heavier than the Pixel 6)

5G Sub-6 and mmWave support.

Despite severe supply issues, the Pixel 6 outsold both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5’s collective sales numbers. The Pixel 6 Pro was truly kick-ass and we’re expecting great things from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

We’ll learn more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the coming months and will update you ASAP.