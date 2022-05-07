The News Of Tomorrow, Today

George Pérez, Comics Writer and Artist, Has Died at Age 67

Justin Carter

Published 45 mins ago: May 8, 2022 at 3:41 am -
Filed to:bronze age of comic books
comicscrisis on infinite earthsgeorge perezhuman interestin comicsliteraturenarratologyperez
Image: George Marston

George Pérez, the acclaimed comics writer and artist behind such works as Crisis on Infinite Earths, has passed away at the age of 67.

The news broke on Saturday afternoon from a message on his Facebook page. In recent months, Perez revealed his diagnosis with cancer, and it was announced that he would be taking a step back from public appearances.

Developing…

