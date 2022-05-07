George Pérez, Comics Writer and Artist, Has Died at Age 67

George Pérez, the acclaimed comics writer and artist behind such works as Crisis on Infinite Earths, has passed away at the age of 67.

The news broke on Saturday afternoon from a message on his Facebook page. In recent months, Perez revealed his diagnosis with cancer, and it was announced that he would be taking a step back from public appearances.

Thank you. All of you, for the love and support you have shown George through all of this. It meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/zputTLO2sF — Constance 🐿 (@SunshineCVE) May 7, 2022

Developing…