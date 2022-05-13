Everything You Need to Know about Google I/O 2022

Google I/O was all the gadget world was talking about this week, but can you blame us? The company came out of the woodwork with its new Pixel lineup. Google laid out its plans for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, and even teased the Pixel tablet. There’s so much good Pixel stuff to sink your teeth into, even if most of it feels theoretical.

This week on Gadgettes, we don’t know everything about the new Pixel devices, but we’ve got plenty to say about them. The mid-range Pixel 6a is the first device we expect to see on July 28, and pre-orders open on July 21. We’ll also talk about the Pixel Watch and why we’re dubious about it pushing the needle on Android wearables — at least in its current state.

Then, your co-hosts get into the non-gadget news of Google I/O 2022. We’ll talk about the new ability to remove personally identifiable results from Google Search. We’ll get into the caveat emptor of going through and editing your ad choices on places like YouTube. Google has also open-sourced the Monk Skin Tone Scale, and it plans to implement it across varying facets of its product line, from search to the camera in its Pixel devices.

Finally, we’ll gush a bit about Google’s “one more thing.” The second coming of Google Glass is imminent, but we’ll explain why it’s already more promising than the original round. Google showed off augmented reality glasses that could supposedly translate language in real-time. It sounds like an actual practical application for AR.

Listen to this week’s episode of Gadgettes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.