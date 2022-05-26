The 10 Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Huge Weekend Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hoo boy, in addition to Click Frenzy that’s been bleeding our wallets and bank accounts dry this past week, eBay has decided to throw its hat into the sales ring too. Dubbed the “eBay Plus Weekend Sale“, this promotion offers exclusive deals to its members on tech, homewares and fashion. You’ll see up to 20% off millions of items with rare deals at 8am and 12pm (AEST) from now until Tuesday, May 31.

To claim an additional discount of up to 20% off your purchase, you must be an eBay Plus member and use one of the unique promo codes we’re about to provide in order to claim your discount.

Even if you’re not a member right now, that’s okay because you can join eBay Plus with a free 30-day trial. That’s plenty of time to take advantage of the eBay Plus Weekend Sale and decide whether or not you want to keep your membership. Retaining your membership will give you certain perks, such as access to exclusive deals, free returns, express metro delivery and more for a low $4.99 a month.

Of course, with literally millions of deals to choose from, it can be hard to cherry-pick the best ones. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top 10 tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend Sale so you don’t have to wade through a sea of merchants.

Check them out below.

The 10 best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend Sale

If you’re shopping for a new laptop, you might want to checkout eBay. Plus Members can save up to 22% off with the code DSLL22. Simply apply the code at checkout to claim your discount on any Dell product.

Tell your non-Plus member friends that they can still save 20% with the code DSLL20. Just don’t mix it up with the aforementioned code.

Check them out below with the exclusive Plus discount applied:

You can explore the full sale here.

This powerhouse of a gaming mouse is a certified steal at just $20. Featuring an anti-sweat, non-slip and breathable design, this mouse is tailored towards those who love to engage in a marathon gaming session. Its pointer control is ultra-flexible and is installed with an optical engine that greatly advances its accuracy, making it perfect for first-person shooters.

We’re a big fan of its customisable colour display that allows you to choose between a whopping 16.8 million colours and seven lighting modes to personalise your set-up. This mouse is perfect so long as you have a USB port in your gaming laptop of choice. Just plug it in and go.

To claim your discount, use the code PLSAVE20 for an extra 20% off.

Shop it here for $20 (down from $59).

This refurbished camera is a great choice if you’re looking to travel over the next few months and want something that can snap quickly on the go.

Try the code PLUSMAY1 for an extra 5% off.

You can grab one below for $553.18 (down from $1,199).

We know we sing praises about Dyson vacuum cleaners a lot, but we just can’t help it.

Unrivalled for suction power and efficiency, the Dyson V8 Origin cordless vacuum is one of the brand’s best choices for both its price and convenience. This Dyson vac allows you to empty it with as little mess as possible, offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction and can easily be converted into a handheld so you can take it with you to suck up all the dirt or sand from your car.

Use the code PLUSMAY1 for an additional 7% off.

Shop it here for $474.05 (down from $849).

If you’ve been umming and ahhing about jumping on the Nintendo Switch bandwagon, now’s never been a better time. For a smidge more than what the original Nintendo Switch model retails for, you can enjoy an expanded 64GB of internal storage, a bigger screen and a bright OLED display – hence the name.

Use the code PLWKSAVE to enjoy an extra $60 off.

Shop it here for $479.99 (down from $539.95).

With four interchangeable heads and six intensity levels, this FitSmart massage gun will allow you to customise your “pummelling” session to your liking. Whether you’re recovery from an intense workout or just need to unwind after a long day, you can rely on this hand massager to relieve all of your tension woes.

Use the promo code PWEMASS for a further $30.95 off.

Shop it here for $39, down from $269.

Remember when the Nintendo Wii was still a thing and every console you bought came with a free copy of Wii Sports? Well, you can relive the magic (and the competition) with Nintendo Switch Sports – now with soccer, volleyball, badminton and Chambara (a.k.a. swordplay).

Use the promo code PLSAVE20 for a further 20% off.

Shop it here for $52 (down from $69.95).

Building up your smart home collection from scratch? You’re going to want a centralised hub that can connect to all of your devices. With the Google Nest 2nd Gen, you’ll be able to stream your favourite TV shows, play music and even track your sleep all with a simple “Hey Google”.

Use the promo code PWEHUB for a further $25.70 off this item.

Shop it here for $95.76 (down from $149).

Who doesn’t love the idea of letting a little robot do all of the housework? While we haven’t quite figured out how to make the robots do our laundry and spit shine our shoes, we’ve at least assigned them the task of sucking up as much dirt from beneath our feet as possible.

Enter this MyGenie robovac, which moves in an accurate zig-zagging pattern around your floors all with the tap of a button in its app.

Use the code PWXTRA20 to take an additional 20% off.

Shop it here for $119.96 (down from $699).

With it becoming easier and easier to buy a PlayStation 5 in Australia, these eBay Plus Weekend deals couldn’t have come at a better time. With so many sales dominating the market right, it’s your best chance to snap up a few PS5 accessories, such as this DualSense controller in Galactic Purple (the best colour, in our opinion).

Use the promo code PLSAVE20 for a further 20% off.

Shop it here for $70.36 (down from $119.95).