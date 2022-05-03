DC’s New League of Super-Pets Trailer Is as Cute as It Needs to Be

In the new trailer for DC’s animated League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) has to team up with a rag-tag group of newly-empowered shelter animals to save Superman from the clutches of an evil… alien (maybe?) who has kidnapped the Justice League.

The plot looks pretty straightforward, a kind of Secret Life of Pets meets Teen Titans deal, obviously playing to children who never grew out of Paw Patrol. It’s sweet enough, cute, and with a lot of jokes that feel very well-tuned to its audience. With an absolutely stacked cast of voice actors, director Jason Stern has a lot to work with considering this is his directorial debut.

When I say stacked cast, I mean it: Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, Marc Maron, Ben Schwartz, and even Keanu Reeves, who’s in the trailer at the very end as Batman. It’s hard to even imagine the kind of money that’s involved in getting a slate of A-list actors on board, but I can imagine that budget was taken from the animation department considering the kind of flat, slightly soulless production value we’re seeing here. DC is clearly banking on names bringing parents into the theatre for this one. But you know what, if super fast turtles and lightening-charged squirrels entertain kids for 90 minutes, who am I to judge this film?

Stern also wrote the screenplay alongside John Wittington. Music will be scored by Steve Jablonsky (Transformers). DC League of Super-Pets arrives July 29.

