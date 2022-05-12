The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Christopher Walken Joins Dune: Part 2 as Emperor Shaddam

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2022 at 3:34 am
Photo: Stephane De Sakutin, Getty Images

The Legendary and Warner Bros. Dune franchise has found its Emperor Shaddam. Deadline reports that Christopher Walken has been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel for his sci-fi series.

