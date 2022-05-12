Christopher Walken Joins Dune: Part 2 as Emperor Shaddam

The Legendary and Warner Bros. Dune franchise has found its Emperor Shaddam. Deadline reports that Christopher Walken has been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel for his sci-fi series.
The Legendary and Warner Bros. Dune franchise has found its Emperor Shaddam. Deadline reports that Christopher Walken has been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel for his sci-fi series.
Now you can get the top stories from Gizmodo delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.