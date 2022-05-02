Check Out the Amazing Art of Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Celebration rarely skimps on the news announcements and exclusives, but let’s not forget that the event is also a showcase for a wide variety of beautiful art as well. This year’s pieces have been revealed, and there are some real beauties in here inspired by The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, the movies, and much more. And if you see something you like, click through to find out how to order yourself a print.

“In a Galaxy Far, Far Away…” by Alex Mines

Image: Lucasfilm

The most emblematic worlds of the nine Skywalker saga movies (ok, I might debate the selection for Attack of the Clones) get collected into this lovely tower piece.

“A New Hope Death Star” by Jason W. Christman

Image: Lucasfilm

Speaking of towers, the very round first Death Star gets vertical in this cleverly-designed collage of scenes from the first film.

“A Friend” by Adrianna Vanderstelt

Image: Lucasfilm

Perfect. Grogu (always known as Baby Yoda) meets R2-D2 with the shadow of Luke Skywalker looming over them in this tribute to their iconic meeting in The Book of Boba Fett (also known as The Mandalorian season 2.5).

“A Night With the Max Rebo Band” by Asia Ellington

Image: Lucasfilm

This poster of the Max Rebo Band is done in the classic, swinging ‘60s-style of United Production Artists cartoons, a perfect combo. Truly, Yuzzum is the Frank Sinatra of the Star Wars galaxy.

“Date Night at Black Spire Outpost” by Brian Miller

Image: Lucasfilm

This happy couple went to Walt Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park — ahem, sorry, the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu — for a romantic rendezvous. Hopefully, these two lovebirds will be able to save up for a ride on the Halcyon, like another certain couple…

“Tensions in Mos Pelgo” by Jonathan Beistline

Image: Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett gets a Mucha-esque tribute to the would-be crimelord’s time with the Tuskens.

“The Senator’s Wardrobe” by Dawn Murphy

Image: Lucasfilm

One of the highlights of the prequel trilogy will always be Padme’s incredible and incredibly varied wardrobe, commemorated in this lovely fashion folio.

“I’m Not in It for You, Princess” by Karen Hallion

Image: Lucasfilm

Spoiler: He was in it for the princess.

“A Grand Army” by Joe Hogan

Image: Lucasfilm

The many faces (er, helmets) of the Clone Army are collected, probably because it would be weird to have a poster of several dozens of pictures of slight cosmetic variations of actor Temuera Morrison’s face.

“A Queen’s Light” by Lin Zy Selestow

Image: Lucasfilm

Another take on the expansive wardrobe of Padmé Amidala, this time in a more painterly style.

“The Jundland Wastes” by Malcolm Tween

Image: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan never faced off against a probe droid on Tatooine — at least that we know of, that could easily change in the near future! — but this speculative painting recreates a very striking encounter.

“Max Rebo Live” by Kate Carleton

Image: Lucasfilm

Max Rebo, Sy Snootles, and everyone’s favourite ladies’ man Droopy McCool let the good folks of Tatooine that all it takes to hear their music is a willingness to come to a known crimelord’s palace.

“Beacon of Hope” by Adam Schickling

Image: Lucasfilm

Leia, Luke, and Han may have defeated the Empire, but truly Leia was the light that drew Luke and Han close and shone the way to victory.

“Punch It, Chewie!” by Joe Corroney

Image: Lucasfilm

Nice to see the underappreciated Solo movie get a little love!

“Reflective Power” by Al Abbazia

Image: Lucasfilm

This powerful piece was inspired by Abbazia’s daughter Emily.

“Heart of the Rebellion” by Steve Anderson

Image: Lucasfilm

You can still be a heart even if you’re a beacon.

“Victory and Death” by Danny Haas

Image: Lucasfilm

This Clone Wars’ piece takes great advantage of the cartoon’s distinct “marionette” style.

“Legacy in the Making” by L. Jason Queen

Image: Lucasfilm

It’s a Mando-palooza in this piece that features (left to right) Jango Fett, Bo-Katan, the Armorer, Sabine Wren, Din Djarin, and Boba Fett up top.

“One Heart Divided” by Ksenia Zelentsova

Image: Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch don’t look nearly so bad in this lovely piece where they protectively surround Omega, the final Jango Fett clone.

“The Princess’ Gambit” by Chris Trevas

Image: Lucasfilm

Leia plots the rescue of Han Solo, although Chewbacca seems sceptical of playing the part of a captive yet again.

“The Sun and Moon” by Kaela Croft

Image: Lucasfilm

Finally, the two sides of Rey complement each other in this striking piece.

Did you see something you liked? The good news is that you can pre-order prints over at DarkInkArt.com beginning at 3:00pm ET, running through May 16 at the same time. The bad news is each piece is limited to 250 prints, so make sure to set a reminder!

