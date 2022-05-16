Another Familiar Face Will Return for Teen Wolf: The Movie

Sam Claflin has joined Colm McCarthy’s new supernatural thriller. Courtney Cox is excited for her latest return to Scream. Sony’s Twisted Metal TV show recruits another star. Plus, Riverdale’s getting weird again, and we know what’s coming on the Halo finale. Spoilers now!

Bagman

THR reports Sam Claflin will star in Bagman, a supernatural thriller from Lionsgate and director Colm McCarthy (The Girl Will all the Gifts). The story follows a father (Claflin) who “desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him. This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself but for his family.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Tyler Hoechlin is now officially confirmed to return as Derek Hale in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie at Paramount+. [TV Line]

Scream 6

During a recent interview with ET, Courtney Cox suggested Scream 6 will be “a really good” entry in the franchise.

I don’t know about contracts and where things are, but I’ll tell you in the script — it’s a really good one. You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I’m not gonna say anything.

Shin Kamen Rider

The official Shin Kamen Rider Twitter page has released a new poster and synopsis.

新ポスター・チラシも完成。 Kamen Rider Takeshi Hongo is an augmented human being.

He was upgraded by SHOCKER, an all-loving secret society that pursues happiness for humanity.

Kamen Rider has pledged to fight against SHOCKER to ensure human beings stay human. 御期待ください。 pic.twitter.com/qg13fPXjQ4 — 『シン・仮面ライダー』【公式】 (@Shin_KR) May 13, 2022

Twisted Metal

Stephanie Beatriz has joined the cast of the Twisted Metal TV series as Quiet, “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Anthony Mackie).” [Deadline]

La Brea

Deadline also has word Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore will be promoted to series regulars when La Brea returns for its second season.

What We Do in the Shadows/American Horror Stories

What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fourth season July 12 on FX, while American Horror Stories’ “second instalment” premieres July 21 on Hulu.

This summer, the nightmares return. #AHStories – Installment 2 premieres July 21. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/dANgcSGwZC — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Faraday and company are at the mercy of a rogue CIA operative in the synopsis for “The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell,” the June 12 episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

A wild shootout leaves the entire group in the hands of a rogue CIA operative obsessed with uncovering Faraday’s true identity.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Alicia “brings the fight to the Strand’s front door” in the synopsis for “Divine Providence,” airing May 22.

As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand’s front door.

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

The synopsis for the May 31 episode of Superman & Lois promises to “pick up right where we left off, with Clark levitating in front of Lana.”

The Lies That Bind SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun.

[Comic Book]

Halo

Master Chief is airdropped into enemy territory in the trailer for this week’s season finale of Halo.

Riverdale

Finally, the Archies go full-tilt supernatural in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Things That Go Bump in the Night.”

