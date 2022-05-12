Another Familiar Face Will Return for Scream 6

Scream 6

THR reports Hayden Panettiere will reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed in Scream 6.

The Shrouds

Vincent Cassel is attached to star in The Shrouds, the latest film written and directed by David Cronenberg. The story is said to focus on a man named Karsh, “an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalised and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, will drive Karsh to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.” [Variety]

Destroy All Neighbours

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Alex Winter and Mystery Science Theatre 3000’s Jonah Ray Rodrigues are attached to star in Destroy All Neighbours, a horror/comedy from director Josh Forbes for Shudder and RLJE Films. The story follows “a struggling prog-rock musician who finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad (Winter), the neighbour from hell. Vlad’s disembodied corpse delights in tormenting William, sending him further into madness and impending doom.”

The Toxic Avenger

Macon Blair’s remake of The Toxic Avenger has been rated “R” for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity.” Though we still haven’t seen a single frame of the finished picture, Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige and Jacob Tremblay star. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Crow

Deadline reports The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs plans to film this summer in the Czech Republic (Prague) and Germany. FilmNation Entertainment is reportedly handling the project at the Cannes Market.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jeff Goldblum promises “the most scary and awesome dinosaurs you’ve ever seen” in a new Jurassic World: Dominion featurette.

The Deer King

Opposing forces want the sole survivors of a deadly plague spread by feral wolves in the trailer for The Deer King, opening July 13 in select theatres.

Untitled The Boys Spinoff

Deadline reports Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi have joined the cast of the untitled Boys spinoff. Though “character details are being kept under wraps,” the outlet suggests Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, while Thomas and Pigossi have been cast as characters named Polarity and Dr. Cardosa, respectively.

Fear the Walking Dead

Alicia tries to save another life in the synopsis for “Amina,” the May 29 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

As the survivors prepare to escape the area by raft, Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout.

The Flash

Iris is lost in time in the trailer for “Into the Still Force,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Kung Fu

Finally, Nicky and Mia have opposing views on the best revenge against Russell Tam in the trailer for “Destruction,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

