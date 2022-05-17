Ahead of Jurassic World Dominion, Here’s a Guide to Dino Encounters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Leading up to the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the final chapter of Universal Pictures’ blockbuster hit, Gizmodo U.S. was invited to take in the Isla Nublar vibes, dino thrills, and Amblin family-friendly experiences at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Here’s a look at a day out with Blue, Rexy, and the girls before they take over summer on the big screen.

In InGen We Trust?

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The VelociCoaster queue steeps the attraction in the world of the films. The logo for InGen — revealed to be the (fictional) shadow saboteurs of the parks — is featured prominently all around. The ride takes place in a time right before the dino escape in Jurassic World.

Another Well-Placed Logo

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Name a more iconic in-universe theme park logo, I’ll wait.

Ladies and gentlemen: HER

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

One of the neatest features in the queue is this fully realised animatronic of a Velociraptor complete with chilling eye movements. Did we mention it breathes? Also the Universal creative team had a scent made for the raptors inspired by things like dirt, foliage, and blood.

Hello, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

Screenshot: Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube

The ride’s premise is that you’re visiting the raptor paddock which got a brand new ride built around it — to Claire Dearing’s (Bryce Dallas Howard) excitement and Owen Grady’s (Chris Pratt) chagrin.

Clever girl

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Throughout the attraction, you’ll see graphs that detail facts about the Velociraptors including their health needs.

Raptor power force

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Blue and her sisters greet riders in the queue.

Hold on to your butts!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The highest point of this coaster is a 47.24 m tall “top hat” with a 42.67 m drop at 80 degrees.

All in the name of a raptor run

Screenshot: Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube

Look I would do anything for these girls, but I won’t get on this coaster. I am a fan of the details but prefer to be the designated bag holder. Hair holder for after the ride too.

That’s a lot of feet

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The best view of the park, probably.

A good alternative to the VelociCoaster

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

There’s a catch: no adult can ride the flying dino ride without a child. BUT WHAT IF I TOO WANT TO FLY?!

Jurassic Park River Adventure

Screenshot: Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube

This is the best way to beat the heat and cruise on a river to see classic animatronic versions of some of the iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic Park. The T-Rex moment at the end? All Rexy. Queen of the park.

Jurassic Park Discovery Centre

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The science centre area, adjacent to the VelociCoaster, is a great spot (blessed with AC) to wait for friends on the thrill ride or explore with the littles. Definitely feels like areas from the John Hammond park frozen in time. Can you spot the very dated ‘90s reference?

Baby Raptor

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

OK, the Discovery Centre has a cute Velociraptor nursery where you can watch one hatch and learn about them before they become too deadly.

Meet Mr. DNA!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Mr. DNA guides you on a journey by asking you some personality questions, scanning your brain and taking a sample of you for research purposes…

Behold!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

First off, I am so sorry but here is the result of what it looks like when Mr. DNA goes full mad scientist and splices your DNA with a dinosaur. Is this what InGen wants?

And more importantly, will this come up in Jurassic World Dominion?

Raptor meet and greet

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

So now I’m wondering if I met Blue or another human who spliced their DNA and got turned into a raptor.

Farewell, friends

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The transformation into a Velociraptor has begun.

