A New House of the Dragon Trailer Sets Westeros on Fire

Sent a few centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon chronicles the civil war that tore the ruling Targaryen family apart along with the rest of the world of Westeros. And if this new trailer for the series is any indication, that war will be brutal, sexist, and very, very blond.

When King Viserys I Targeyen names his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, as his successor to the Iron Throne, not all of the king’s subjects are down with the idea of a woman ruling the Seven Kingdoms. The result is a war that splits Westeros in two, with all the manoeuvring, scheming, and violence that Game of Thrones does so well. Check it out!

House of the Dragon stars:

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, a kind man who has been chosen to rule by the lords of Westeros.

Olivia Cooke (you might remember her from Ready Player One) is Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, and named by him to be the next ruler of the seven kingdoms.

Matt Smith (yes, the Eleventh Doctor) is Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys I, and would-be heir to the throne as the closest male relative to the King — if he didn’t ultimately side with his niece in the coming civil war.

Steve Toussaint is Corlys Velaryon, aka “The Sea Snake,” lord of a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen.

Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as “The Queen Who Never Was” because she was passed over as heir to the throne in favour of her cousin Viserys.

Rhys Ifans is Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

The show premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.