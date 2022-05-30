30 Bonkers New D&D Miniatures to Bring Your Spelljammer Games to Life

During the “Spelljammer: confirmed!” announcement at the recent live-streamed D&D Direct, there was a quick blip on the stream that showcased some of the upcoming minis that would be made for the new adventure. WizKids is producing the minis, and while we don’t have final designs, the company was kind enough to share some renders with us. We’ve picked out the 30 silliest, most bonkers, and overall best miniatures that are sure to make your game a little more wild.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will arrive in August.

Giant Space Hamster

Adorable and terrifying.

Astral Elf

This shows off an Astral Elf design, a new ancestry available in Spelljammer.

Chwinga and Space Guppy

Chwinga are tiny, elemental spirits that are clearly not tied to any earthly plane.

Hadozee Fighter

Another new playable ancestry, the Hadozee are moulded after flying mokeys.

Neogi Master

A pretty classic rendition of the Neogi, primarily depicted as violent space-aliens.

Prince Xeleth

One of the rather important Astral Elves, Prince Xeleth shows up a lot in the minis available.

Ssurran Rogue

Spelljammer also includes revamps of older species like this Ssurran, which first appeared in 2e and then in 4e.

Nautiloid

One of the classic ships of Spelljammer, the Nautiloid is given a very goth colorway in this mini.

Cosmic Horror

Look, I get that the name of this is about what you get, but I’d like some kind of scale here. Is this something I can ask my co-captain to squish or is this something I run away from at FTL speeds?

Plasmoid

Another new playable species, the Plasmoid is a living ooze.

Space Clowns

Horrible. No. Never. You put this in my game and I am disowning you.

Zodar

I have no clue what this guy is or what he’s doing, but I like the shape of him. Zodar are a 2e Spelljammer species that are identical and solitary.

Thri-Kreen

Another race that’s being revamped, these insectoid fighters have been around since the first edition of D&D.

Ulitharid the Mindflayer

I was one of those poor saps who got stuck in the the mindflayer’s ship in D&D Direct, and it was not fun, -1/10 do not recommend seeking these guys out.

Ancient Gold Dragon

Some of these space dragon designs are just sick. I’m really enjoying the way that Spelljammer is allowing designers to just go wild.

Aartuks

Another 2e gem, aartuks are basically plants with stomachs, and I do not like the vibe at all.

Flapjack

I love him and his feather, absolutely jaunty, a perfect thing.

Astral Dreadnought

A terrifying beastie, the Astral Dreadnought will be available as an absolutely massive figure, currently described as “gargantuan.”

Major Warwyk Blastimoff

I was not prepared for this level of camp, but really a hippo-alien Giff dressed as a poacher with a name like Major Warwyk Blastimoff is exactly what I should have expected.

Gelatinous Cube

Look at it. Don’t touch it, not even in space, but I am a sucker for silly minis like this.

Murder Comet

Hale-Bopp has nothing on this bad boy.

Elder Mind Dragon

A dragon first introduced in Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, there is absolutely nothing but cowardice stopping you from making friends with this bad boy and riding him across the universe.

Hastain

I don’t know who Hastain is but I believe in women’s rights and women’s wrongs and I hope she does bad things.

Braxat

This guy looks unfriendly, and a quick search shows that Braxat are very typically super mean. I’m just bummed that they made him this kind of muddy colour rather than the flamboyant purple-with-yellow-spikes of past editions.

Solar Dragon

Again, Spelljammer went for it with these dragons, and I’m so pleased that all these rainbow creatures are just out there terrorizing space.

Hammerhead Ship

It wouldn’t be Spelljammer without some excellent ships, and while the renders of the vessels aren’t excellent, I am really pleased with this absolute campy stunner.

Void Scavver

I can’t tell you what’s going on in the infinite evil of a void scavver’s heart but I can tell you I want to pet him.

Beholder

What’s D&D without a Beholder or two? I’ll admit I’m disappointed by the colorway, but that doesn’t make this thing any less intimidating.

Captain Elena Sartell

A new character I can’t help but stan. She’s a perfect pirate and I’m living for the details on her jacket and the no-nonsense outfit she’s got on. I want to be her arch-rival and spend a whole campaign where we chase each other through space before we finally meeting up, professing our undying love during a duel to the death, and going our separate ways, never to see each other again.

Dohwar and Space Swine

I don’t know much about this brave bird and his most excellent hog, but I love him and want to be his friend.

