Watch Boba Fett Lord It Over His New Criminal Empire: Times Square

The Book of Boba Fett might be well and truly in the landspeeder’s rear-view mirror now, as the galaxy far, far away turns its eyes towards the impending arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But Boba Fett has proven before that you can’t keep a good bounty hunter turned crime lord down, and now he’s already staked a claim on his next empire: Manhattan?

This week Boba himself took to Times Square in New York City as part of a new 3D billboard installation created by ILM and LG, working with Tippett Studio. The massive billboard is designed to create a 3D depth effect so it looks like Boba has flown all the way from Tatooine with his throne in tow, just so he can chill out and people-watch at one of the world’s biggest intersections. It’s a nifty trick, and it’s fun to watch Boba just occasionally tilting his head down like he’s people watching (and probably side-eying all those superhero costumed performers hanging around below). Check out our little visit to see New York’s new daimyo below:

If you want to learn more about how the billboard actually got designed and made, LG recently put out a video about the creation of the billboard, in which Boba’s throne is actually a pile of boxes, and alas, it’s not really Temuera Morrison doing the wandering around as Boba.

Still! It’s pretty nifty, and if you somehow find yourself in Times Square any time soon, you can go see what it’s like to be looking up at Boba from the perspective of… oooh err, probably being in his rancor pit, actually. Not ideal, that.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.