Updates From The Witcher, The Crow Reboot, and More

Rick Riordan offers another update on Disney’s Percy Jackson series. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is developing a new series inspired by Umberto Eco. Plus, more footage from Sonic 2, and what to expect from Walking Dead’s incoming midseason finale. Spoilers get!

The Crow

According to THR, FKA Twigs will play Eric Draven’s doomed fiancée, Shelly Webster, in the upcoming remake of The Crow.

Killing Old People Club

Variety reports Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is now developing Killing Old People Club, a film allegedly inspired by an unspecified Umberto Eco novel. Though no details on the plot are available, the film is promised to be “more violent” than the popular TV series that preceded it; we can only assume it involves some sort of social organisation intent on ridding the world of elderlies.

Fritzchen

Deadline reports Joko Anwar will direct Fritzchen, an adaptation of a short story by Charles Beaumont originally published in Orbit Magazine back in 1953. The film is said to “examine a boy’s encounter with a strange creature on the beach, blending elements of sci-fi and horror.”

Rubikon

Rubikon, the sci-fi film in which astronauts in space watch helplessly as Earth is enveloped in poison gas, will now hit VOD (and select theatres) this July 1 through IFC Midnight. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of Munsters composer Zeuss scoring a scene with Marilyn Munster on Instagram.

Happy Birthday to Zeuss ! 🎊🦇 Here he is hard at work laying down some spooky sounds at Goat Head East Studios for THE MUNSTERS. 💀Zeuss also worked scored 31 and 3 From Hell. ⚡️Along with programming duties on Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor album and full on producing my last two albums. 🎃 Best producer out there. 👹 Happy 50! @zeussproducer #themunsters #zeuss #robzombie

Snow White

Rachel Zegler stated Disney’s live-action Snow White will be a “hero princess” in a recent interview with AP Entertainment.

It’s an iconic cartoon, it’s 85 years old, and Marc Webb, our director, is so dedicated to making a hero princess for his daughter. I really love that sentiment and I hope it get echoed for all eternity when we make live-action versions of these Disney cartoons, where women are seen as a little bit less than the male characters. I think it’s possible to be both a princess and a hero, and I like to be both.

"It's possible to be a princess and a hero." @rachelzegler discusses her upcoming role as Snow White on the #Grammys carpet pic.twitter.com/aOJpfanRoj — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 3, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Tom summons an avalanche and ruins Shemar Moore’s wedding in a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Something old, something new, something borrowed and someone blue?! Get your #SonicMovie2 tickets now for advanced screenings on Wednesday – everywhere Friday 🎟️: https://t.co/yS8ZNkVONl pic.twitter.com/XTWu45MXyt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 4, 2022

Legacies

Deadline reports Luke Mitchell will recur on Legacies as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being.” The character will debut in this Thursday’s episode, “The Only Way Out is Through.”

Percy Jackson: The Series

According to a recent blog post from Rick Riordian, the first season of the Percy Jackson TV series will be eight episodes long.

Script work is also coming along nicely. We have scripts for the first four episodes pretty much done, and are hard at work on the remaining four of season one.

The Witcher

Production has officially begun on the third season of The Witcher.

Season 3 of @witchernetflix is now in production – we’ve been waiting for this family reunion! pic.twitter.com/rwJSxLvKRn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 4, 2022

The Walking Dead



Maggie steps up in the synopsis for “Acts of God,” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Maggie prepares to defend Hilltop and the people of Riverbend against Hornsby.

[Spoiler TV]

Shining Vale

Finally, Pat’s career gets a boost in the synopsis for “Impertinent Questions,” the seventh episode of Shining Vale.

Pat’s pact with Rosemary breathes new life into her career and her marriage; a new house tea gets out of hand, and Pat realises the deal isn’t what she expected.

[Spoiler TV]

Banner art by Jim Cook