Jason Momoa Joins Minecraft, and All the Other Videogame Movies Currently in the Works

Upcoming videogame movies and TV shows! While videogame movies are often…a bit bad, videogame TV shows typically hold up quite well.

So what’s around the corner? What are the upcoming videogame movies and TV shows that we can expect? Turns out, quite a lot. Here’s your definitive guide to all of the upcoming videogame adaptations hitting streaming services and cinemas.

Upcoming videogame movies

Before we get into the TV shows, below you’ll find a list of upcoming movies based on popular videogames (let us know if we’ve forgotten any big ones). We’ve filtered out most of the announced movies that haven’t been spoken about for some years, along with the ones that we don’t have solid details on.

Bioshock

First on our list is the Bioshock film. In the works at Netflix, the film will borrow from the Bioshock universe, although we don’t know what dark setting it’ll focus on (either the underwater 1960s city of Rapture or Columbia, the 1910s city in the clouds). Supposedly, Netflix wants to create a cinematic universe, but we’re not sure what that could even look like. No writers, actors or directors have been announced.

Borderlands

The last we heard of the Borderlands film, it had wrapped up filming back in June 2021. Set on planet Pandora, about treasure hunters called “Vault Hunters”, the games centre around a cast of strong characters with a comedic tone. These characters will be played by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu. Although a trailer hasn’t dropped yet, we’re excited to see it. Apparently, it’ll look like the games. Eli Roth (The House with a Clock in Its Walls) is the director.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The terrifying game series is supposedly getting a movie adaptation. Five Nights at Freddy’s is about a group of animatronic robots that go rogue in a pizzeria, loosely based on if the Chuck-E-Cheese robot liked to bite people. Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse productions, recently said that news about the film is “Dangerously close”, however, this is the most recent thing we’ve heard about the film in a long time.

FNaF News: Jason Blum has stated in an interview at South by Southwest 2022 that the FNaF Movie is "dangerously close" to receiving more news… jakewj06 on TikTok for the clip 👍https://t.co/eikS5ZzxlB pic.twitter.com/k5CmiS7r9D — JonnyBlox👑 (@JonnyBlox) March 16, 2022

Ghost of Tsushima

Announced last year, the Ghost of Tsushima movie is in the works at Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. Deadline reports that Chad Stahelski (John Wick) will direct the film, however, we don’t have any more solid details than that. Ghost of Tsushima is about a Samurai named Jin, fighting off the Mongolian invasion of the Japanese island of Tsushima in 1274.

Metal Gear Solid

Four days ago we received an update on the Metal Gear Solid film, from Moon Knight, Dune and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac. Supposedly the stealth and espionage series is still being adapted for film, with Isaac playing the main character (Solid Snake). Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct the film.

Oscar Isaac, Solid Snake himself, told IGN “We’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story [of the Metal Gear Solid movie]." https://t.co/BDe0xdQ2n2 pic.twitter.com/Y7hOJieK0K — IGN (@IGN) March 23, 2022

Minecraft

Yes, a Minecraft movie. This film was supposed to release in early March, but this never happened. For a long time, there was radio silence on Minecraft, a film about a super-famous game in which you survive and build things in a pixelated world. But, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Minecraft movie is back on the menu from Warner Bros, with Jason Momoa playing a role. Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) will direct the live-action film.

Portal

Though the Portal film has been toed along for some years now, J.J. Abrams has said that the film is “Finally on the rails”. Abrams is set to produce the film, about a test subject with a portal gun in a massive, abandoned test facility run by a mad robot, but that’s about all we know.

Super Mario Bros.

Yep, another Super Mario Bros. movie, not attached to the weird live-action Mario movie from 1993. This Super Mario Bros. movie is entirely animated by Illumination, the studio responsible for Despicable Me, with Chris Pratt voicing the Italian plumber. It should be out in 2022.

Tomb Raider 2

Currently codenamed Obsidian, we haven’t heard all that much about the next Tomb Raider movie (starring Alicia Vikander as protagonist Lara Croft) but we do know it’s still happening, as per an interview with Vikander from Games Radar. Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) will direct.

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. 🤫😜

But first draft finished!!! 🎉🥳🎊 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

Upcoming videogame TV shows

Like the list of upcoming videogame movies before it, this list of upcoming videogame TV shows includes all the big upcoming shows that we know about. We’ve excluded shows that appear to be in development hell or haven’t had anything said about them in a long while.

Assassin’s Creed

Yup, there’s an Assassin’s Creed series in the works at Netflix. We don’t know a whole lot about it beyond a teaser, but we do know that Die Hard’s writer is at the helm.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

In the lead up to Cyberpunk 2077’s release in 2020, the developers announced an anime series, with Netflix publishing it and Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill) animating it. Set for a 2022 release, we don’t actually know much about this anime.

What happens when you put together CD PROJEKT RED, Studio Trigger, and Netflix? CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS – an original anime series from the universe of #Cyberpunk2077, coming in 2022! Details: https://t.co/HFyUNRWjbp pic.twitter.com/WjzXwtovOV — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 25, 2020

Fallout

A Fallout adaption is in the works for Amazon Prime Video. Hell yeah, the post-apocalyptic RPG about an idyllic, futuristic and nuked-to-hell 1960s America is getting a TV show. We don’t know when this show is dropping, but we’re obviously so very keen.

It Takes Two

The developer of It Takes Two, Hazelight Studios, is currently in talks to adapt the game for either film or TV.

Resident Evil

Netflix is working on a Resident Evil TV show due for release in 2022. We don’t know a whole lot about it, but Netflix did release a four-part animated Resident Evil series called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in 2021. It’ll feature an original story split between two timelines. This series isn’t attached to the Resident Evil movie which was released in 2021, nor the series of movies preceding it.

The Division

Netflix is adapting The Division for streaming. Set in a post-apocalyptic world centred around special agents, the show will be produced by the director of Deadpool 2 (David Leitch). A release window hasn’t been specified, but Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain will star.

The Last of Us

Being adapted by HBO, Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us will be getting a TV series in 2022. It’ll follow the game’s Joel and Ellie (played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay) in a post-apocalyptic, zombified America.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

A prequel to Netflix’s The Witcher by about 1,200 years, Blood Origin will delve into the ancient Elven civilisation before it fell. Michelle Yeoh will star with a release set for 2022. A teaser trailer has been released, sink your teeth into it below.

Splinter Cell

We don’t know a whole lot about the upcoming Splinter Cell TV show, although we do know that it’ll be eight episodes, directed by Derek Kolstad (the writer of John Wick).