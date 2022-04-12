This Is How an eSIM Works

While eSIM technology has existed since 2016, it’s only in recent years that more and more smartphones by the big three — Apple, Samsung and Google — work with them. But you’d be forgiven if you’re not across what they actually are: it’s a little confusing at first.

With felix mobile, you can join with an eSIM, allowing you to switch over providers in just a few minutes. In this article, we’re going to break down exactly what an eSIM is, how it works and whether it’s worth moving over to.

What exactly is an eSIM, and how does it work?

You might assume that ‘eSIM’ stands for ‘electronic SIM’, but it actually stands for ‘embedded-SIM’. It’s also occasionally called the more wieldy acronym ‘eUICC, AKA an embedded universal integrated circuit card.

Basically, an eSIM is a SIM card that comes built into a phone or device (they’re in Apple Watches, for example). Rather than replace a traditional physical SIM card in a phone, they exist alongside them. felix mobile has a breakdown of eSIM compatible phones, if you want to investigate further.

Rather than wait for your SIM to come to you, eSIMS means you can switch providers in no time. Downloading your digital eSIM means you can literally switch mobile phone providers in minutes without having to go in-store or wait for a physical SIM to be delivered.

What are the advantages of an eSIM?

Beyond the ease of transferring plans, eSIMs allow you to have two numbers on the same phone if you have a physical SIM also embedded at the same time. You can switch between personal and work numbers on one device — and while you can’t receive texts/calls on both numbers at the same time, it’s pretty easy to move between the two.

The other benefit of an eSIM is the reduced environmental impact. Those tiny SIMs might not seem like much, but between manufacturing, packaging and delivery, each one has multiple steps that produce carbon before you even start using it. An eSIM significantly reduces that impact, which is important to felix mobile, a carbon-neutral certified SIM-only phone plan.

In addition, they’re powered by 100% renewable electricity, and plant a tree for every month you’re with them. So far, the felix community has donated over 289,000 trees through their partner One Tree Planted.

With only one plan, they keep things simple too: for $35 a month on a no lock-in contract, you get unlimited talk, text and data up to 20Mbps*. (They also have regular sims, if your phone isn’t compatible.) If you’re thinking about moving over to an eSIM, felix is the way to go.

