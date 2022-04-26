The Super Mario Movie Gets Hit With a Hefty Delay

Could Batgirl head to theatres after all? Blumhouse teases its next horror movie with a very creepy doll. Kaley Cuoco hints at some surprise guests coming to Harley Quinn’s third season. Plus, Riverdale does The Mist, because of course it does. Spoilers now!

The Munsters

Rob Zombie revealed on Instagram that Tomas Boykin has joined the cast of The Munsters as Lily’s brother, Lester.

CASTING NEWS! 🔥Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS in beautiful downtown Budapest I give Lily’s werewolf brother LESTER as played by TOMAS BOYKIN. 🦇 I am sure many of you may recognise Tomas from his appearance in 3 From Hell as Derek Zoom, a vocal Spaulding supporter. 🦇 Get ready for Lester. He’s gonna make you howl with laughter. 💀#themunsters #robzombie #tomasboykin #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danroebuck #richardbrake #jorgegarcia #deewallace #cassandrapeterson #catherineschell #sylvestermccoy

We Are Zombies!



Variety reports Turbo Kid’s Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell and François Simard are attached to direct We Are Zombies!, a film adaptation of Jerry Frissen and Guy Davis’ comic book series, The Zombies That Ate the World. Currently filming in Canada, the film starring Alexander Nachi, Megan Peta Hill and Derek Johns follows “three slackers looking to earn some easy money who must fight an evil mega-corporation to save their kidnapped grand-mother” amidst “a city breeding non-cannibal zombies who are considered living-impaired.”

Violent Night

Deadline reports André Eriksen (Legends of Tomorrow, Vikings, Norsemen) has joined the cast of David Harbour’s Santa Claus action movie, Violent Night, in a currently undisclosed role.

Below

Deadline also reports Shazam! director David F. Sandberg plans to return to the horror-thriller genre with Below. Though details on the plot are not available at this time, the screenplay from Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock reportedly had a “half-dozen studios and streamers” interested before finally striking a deal with Netflix somewhere in “the low-seven-figures range.”

Hot Wheels: The Movie

Deadline additionally has word J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot plans to produce a live-action Hot Wheels movie for Mattel and Warner Bros.

Batgirl

Matthew Belloni’s Puck News, Warner Bros. is now considering a theatrical release for Batgirl instead of its planned debut on HBO Max.

Super Mario Bros.

Meanwhile, the new Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed to April 7, 2023.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

M3GAN

Blumhouse has revealed a first look at the poster for its creepy doll movie M3GAN.

Friendship has evolved. From #AtomicMonster and @Blumhouse – M3GAN is coming to theaters in 2023. pic.twitter.com/emB06I64Vj — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 25, 2022

Cryo

Scientists discover they’re being hunted after waking up from cryosleep in the trailer for Cryo, coming to VOD June 28.

Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco recently promised TV Line the third season of Harley Quinn includes several “brilliant” celebrity guest voices.

[Season three is] great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane. [Harley and Ivy] are living life, loving each other, fighting…their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.

Star Wars: Andor

Director of photography Adriano Goldman revealed to a Brazilian news outlet that the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney+ series was “supposed” to run five seasons, but will now have “three [seasons], maybe.”

The series I worked on was supposed to be five seasons long, but I think it’s not happening. It will have three [seasons], maybe.

#Andor’s director of photography Adriano Goldman: “the series I worked on (Andor) was supposed to be 5 seasons long but I think it’s not happening, it will have 3 (seasons) maybe” pic.twitter.com/F5J9acWPju — Andor News (@newsandor) April 23, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special



A box of Christmas ornaments given to James Gunn as a wrap present appears to confirm an appearance by Cosmo, the Space Dog in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

American Jesus

Production has officially begun on Netflix’s American Jesus series in Mexico.

The American Jesus Netflix series starts shooting today in Mexico, based on the book by @mrmarkmillar & @PeterGrossArt. Our best to our friends @LeopoldoGout, @everardogout and all the cast! pic.twitter.com/8lX6TLx8N0 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 25, 2022

Superman & Lois

A Superman & Lois poster sees a new dawn rising over the cast.

Catch this super family in action. A new episode of #SupermanAndLois airs Tuesday at 8/7c. Stream free the next day on The CW! pic.twitter.com/gn0PVv31fg — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) April 20, 2022

Star Trek: Picard

Seven of Nine has a “final showdown” with the new Jurati/Borg Queen in the synopsis for “Hide and Seek,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Picard and his crew fight for their lives as they come under attack from a new incarnation of an old enemy. But to survive, Picard must first face the ghosts of his past. Seven and Raffi have a final showdown with Jurati.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Elsewhere, Daniel threatens to get everyone killed in the synopsis for “Ofelia,” the May 1 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Luciana and Wes test the limits of their patience when Daniel’s worsening mental state ends up endangering them all.

[Spoiler TV]

Outlander

Claire and Jamie have a siege battle with the Committee of Safety in the trailer for “I Am Not Alone,” next week’s season finale of Outlander.

Riverdale

Finally, a deadly fog envelops Riverdale in the trailer for next week’s episode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rHxvUf39IMBanner art by Jim Cook

