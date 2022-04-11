The Nimona Movie Lives, Coming to Netflix 2023

Nimona creator ND Stevenson has confirmed that the adaptation of their webcomic Nimona, previously being worked on at the Disney-shuttered animation studio Blue Sky Studios, has been revived at Netflix for a 2023 release.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Disney’s response to the Don’t Say Gay bill, creators from the now-defunct animation studio Blue Sky came forward to share their experiences dealing with Disney execs. They specifically outlined how Disney execs balked when they were shown test footage of the two male rivals within the film kissing. The pushback was so strong that they edited out the footage, but hoped to return it to the film by the time it released.

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wEZuM2sXTt — ND Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) April 11, 2022

