The Nimona Movie Lives, Coming to Netflix 2023

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 47 mins ago: April 12, 2022 at 12:15 am -
Nimona creator ND Stevenson has confirmed that the adaptation of their webcomic Nimona, previously being worked on at the Disney-shuttered animation studio Blue Sky Studios, has been revived at Netflix for a 2023 release.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Disney’s response to the Don’t Say Gay bill, creators from the now-defunct animation studio Blue Sky came forward to share their experiences dealing with Disney execs. They specifically outlined how Disney execs balked when they were shown test footage of the two male rivals within the film kissing. The pushback was so strong that they edited out the footage, but hoped to return it to the film by the time it released.

This story is updating…

