The Coolest Cosplay of WonderCon 2022

After a few years of covid-19 pushing conventions online, 2022’s con season is off to a strange start, as fans head out with their finest geeky masks and their best in costuming. This past weekend’s WonderCon was no exception, bringing everyone from comic book heroes to the stars of Trek and Wars out in force at the Anaheim Convention Centre. Check out a few highlights below!
Gamora Strikes a Pose
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Moon Knight Gets a Friend
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Warhammer 40,000‘s Sister of Battle Defends Herself
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Guns Out
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Nightwing? Moon Knight? NightKnight?
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Two Spiders, a Sorcerer, and an Incredible
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Kingdom Heart’s Axel and Terra
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Master Chief’s New Hobby (Featuring a Peculiar Pickle)
Image: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Deadpool and Raven Team Up
Photo: Visit Anaheim
The Scarlet Spider Strikes
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Lord of the Rings’ Eowyn Rides for Ruin
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Mr. Negative Masks Up
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Scarlet Witch, Ready for a Multiverse of Madness
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Satine’s New Jawa Friend
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Kingdom Heart’s Sora Stops for a Chat
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and a Green Lantern Trade Stories
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Deadpool Photobombs the DC Multiverse
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
A Crown of Horns
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Obi-Wan and Anakin Find Some Competition
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Star Trek Officers Always Come Prepared
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Tron Legacy Cosplay? In 2022? It’s More Likely Than You’d Think
Photo: Visit Anaheim
He’s a Really Good Lawyer
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Into the LokiVerse
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Does a Puppet Need Their Own Con Ticket?
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Cable Picked a Year to Teleport Back To
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Jubilee’s Ready for the Fireworks
Photo: Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images
By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, it’s Doctor Strange!
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Face it Tiger… This Might Not be the Jackpot You Thought It Was
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Spideys, Presumably Discussing How their Webshooters Work
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Violet Parr’s Ready to Be Seen
Photo: Visit Anaheim
Too Many Spiders to Point At
Photo: Visit Anaheim
The Web of Fate’s Finest Spiders
Photo: Visit Anaheim
The Lil’est Mando
Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images
Get Ready to See This Pose at Every Comic Con This Year
Photo: Visit Anaheim