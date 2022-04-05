The Coolest Cosplay of WonderCon 2022

After a few years of covid-19 pushing conventions online, 2022’s con season is off to a strange start, as fans head out with their finest geeky masks and their best in costuming. This past weekend’s WonderCon was no exception, bringing everyone from comic book heroes to the stars of Trek and Wars out in force at the Anaheim Convention Centre. Check out a few highlights below!

Gamora Strikes a Pose

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Moon Knight Gets a Friend

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Warhammer 40,000‘s Sister of Battle Defends Herself

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Guns Out

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Nightwing? Moon Knight? NightKnight?

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Two Spiders, a Sorcerer, and an Incredible

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Kingdom Heart’s Axel and Terra

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Master Chief’s New Hobby (Featuring a Peculiar Pickle)

Image: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Deadpool and Raven Team Up

Photo: Visit Anaheim

The Scarlet Spider Strikes

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Lord of the Rings’ Eowyn Rides for Ruin

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Mr. Negative Masks Up

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Scarlet Witch, Ready for a Multiverse of Madness

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Satine’s New Jawa Friend

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Kingdom Heart’s Sora Stops for a Chat

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and a Green Lantern Trade Stories

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Deadpool Photobombs the DC Multiverse

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

A Crown of Horns

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Obi-Wan and Anakin Find Some Competition

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Star Trek Officers Always Come Prepared

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Tron Legacy Cosplay? In 2022? It’s More Likely Than You’d Think

Photo: Visit Anaheim

He’s a Really Good Lawyer

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Into the LokiVerse

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Does a Puppet Need Their Own Con Ticket?

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Cable Picked a Year to Teleport Back To

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Jubilee’s Ready for the Fireworks

Photo: Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images

By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, it’s Doctor Strange!

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Face it Tiger… This Might Not be the Jackpot You Thought It Was

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Spideys, Presumably Discussing How their Webshooters Work

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Violet Parr’s Ready to Be Seen

Photo: Visit Anaheim

Too Many Spiders to Point At

Photo: Visit Anaheim

The Web of Fate’s Finest Spiders

Photo: Visit Anaheim

The Lil’est Mando

Photo: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Get Ready to See This Pose at Every Comic Con This Year