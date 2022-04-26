Don’t Let Tom Nook Con You When You Can Upgrade Your Switch Storage for Cheap

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tom Nook (or as we like to call him “Tom Crook”) loves to charge you an arm and leg to upgrade your house’s storage capacity. In fact, he’ll have charged you 3,300,000 Bells all up by the time you’ve acquired the final storage expansion. Thankfully, increasing your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage is nowhere near as costly and won’t require you to hunt bugs and fish all day to accomplish this simple goal.

When the PS5 has a whopping 825GB and the Xbox One can sport 1TB, the Switch’s maximum capacity of 32GB is weak in comparison. While the OLED model attempted to give Switch users double the storage, 64GB still doesn’t quite cut it.

To nip this issue in the bud, you have three options: the first is the most obvious one — you can delete a game or two from your console. But hell, if we’re going to pay $89 per game, that’s seems more like a sacrifice than an option. The second choice involves taking advantage of the Switch’s quick archive feature.

The third option (aside from buying a second Switch), is buying a micro SD card. Depending on how many gigabytes you think you need (sizes range from 32GB up to 1TB), a micro SD card is the perfect solution to all your internal storage problems.

What are the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?

Right now, Amazon Australia has reduced the price of its SanDisk storage range by up to 50% off. If you want a micro SD card will ultra fast reading speeds, then this SanDisk Extreme with 256GB will do nicely for $53.90, down from $108.90. However, it you’d prefer to prioritise more storage, but at a slightly slower reading speed, you can grab the SanDisk Ultra with 400GB for just $79.99 (down from $169).

If you really want to give your Switch’s internal storage a boost, you can also grab a 512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD for $107.99 (down from $159 RRP). If that isn’t enough storage space for you, we don’t know what is. For a speedier read, upgrade to the SanDisk Extreme (512GB) for $115.99, down from $273.90.

Now, if you’re a hardcore gamer that plays an array of large open world RPGs such as The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt or maybe you just really love NBA 2K21, then you might be keen to grab the biggest possible SD card to account for everything. In that case, this 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC will make all your wishes come true. You can grab it now for $192.04 (RRP $449), which is a pretty rare bargain.

There’s also SanDisk’s range of Nintendo-licensed micro SDs. You can currently pick up a 128GB SanDisk x Nintendo micro SD for $32.30, which usually retails for around $50. It has a solid read speed of 100MB/s, so it’ll have no problem loading and playing games fast.

You can also grab the 256GB Samsung EVO Plus which is a beast of a micro SD. It has solid read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and is currently on sale for $47.49, down from $89.95. Not only will you increase your Switch’s storage by 800%, you’ll be able to do it for under $50. That’s a lot of room for games, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be a long time before you ever come close to capping it, if at all.

How do you install a micro SD into your Switch?

Adding a micro SD to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED is very easy. First, make sure your Switch is powered off and then pull it out of its dock. If you flip up the kickstand, you’ll see a tiny slot. Pop your micro SD into this slot, and you’ll be good to go.

Once inserted, turn your Switch back on and head to the system settings. Under the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”. Select the prompt to move data from the console’s internal storage to the memory card, and then select the games you want to move.