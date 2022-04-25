New Obi-Wan Kenobi Pictures Tease a New World and Familiar Threats

Total Film has revealed three new photos from the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, set to launch on May 27th, coinciding with the beginning of Star Wars Celebration next month. Much of what we can see in these photos has already been revealed in the previous trailers and photo releases, so there’s not a lot to infer from these photos, but we do have enough info to give you some context. Here’s the trailer, if you want to catch up.

We know that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be on Tatooine for at least a portion of the show, watching over the young Luke Skywalker as Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine send Inquisitors across the universe to seek out both force-sensitive sentients and the last enclaves of missing Jedi. Kenobi will dart across a few planets to avoid the two main Empire lackeys, Inquisitor Reva and the Grand Inquisitor.

Ewan McGregor is reprising his role, and was the one to announce the change in the original release schedule of the show on Twitter. He appears to be very excited about the whole thing (and why wouldn’t he be? He gave one of the most enjoyable performances from the prequel films), and has dropped some very charming anecdotes about how he opens sliding doors with the Force, just like all of us.

Also in the exclusive photo drop is another view of the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend (Homeland). This is a slightly better look at the dual lightsaber that the Inquisitor debuted in Rebels, and definitely hints at some pretty epic showdowns between Kenobi and the force-sensitive Jedi hunters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.