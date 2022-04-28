New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Footage Teases Some Major Cameos

A new glimpse of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has dropped, perhaps by accident. Although we’ve already seen plenty of the movie, this new 10-second trailer still has something new to show us.

Check out the new spot, published by Marvel Studios Canada, below, but if you’re trying to keep yourself free of spoilers before next week…

If you didn’t catch those two cameos, we’ve got them screenshot for you below. Amid the many multiverses that Strange seems to have broken into, he’s managed to find Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and the already teased Charles Xavier, in at least one of their many iterations. Granted, the clip is only 10 seconds long and fairly fast, so this first screenshot is a little blurry.

That’s definitely Captain Carter’s shield. In a few universes, Peggy Carter picked up the shield during World War II instead of Steve Rogers, first in the Marvel Puzzle Quest games and then eventually as a part of Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez’s Exiles comic series. This version of Peggy was brought into the limelight in Marvel’s animated What If…? anthology last year.

We’ve heard a voice in past trailers that was confirmed to be Sir Patrick Stewart himself, reprising his role as Professor X. What cinches it is this yellow mobility aid that looks very much like the canary yellow hover-chair that Charles Xavier has used in the comics but also, most notably, in the ‘90s X-Men: The Animated Series.

In addition to this short teaser a longer, one-minute clip was released to IMDB.

Interesting to note that America Chavez, in the first few seconds of this clip, actually runs into the bus as its being destroyed by Gargantos. Since it seems like the bus is empty by the time that Strange opens it up with his magical tutting routine, I would hazard a guess that America punch-portaled any civilians to safety while Strange figured out what to do about the decidedly monster-of-water Gargantos. If you want to read more about the scene, you can check out our description of it and the rest of the first 20 minutes of the movie after Disney screened it at CinemaCon yesterday.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and its myriad cameos will hit theatres May 6.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.