Looking For an NBN Alternative? Kogan Now Has Unlimited 4G Home Internet Plans

Kogan has joined the growing number of providers offering 4G home internet, charging $54.90 per month for an unlimited data plan. The speeds are capped to 20Mbps, which makes it just a little slower than an NBN 25 plan, but it could still work as a good alternative for those with a subpar connection.

Kogan’s 4G home internet plans are powered by the Vodafone network. In addition to your monthly fee, you’ll also pay a $130 modem fee upfront. As with all Kogan Internet plans, you’ll earn one Qantas Point for every $2 you spend, potentially making the telco a good option for Frequent Flyers.

Here’s Kogan’s 4G home internet plan:

For those not familiar with the concept, 4G home wireless is an NBN alternative powered by the same mobile networks as our phones. You get a plug-in modem that requires mains power rather than a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, but it’s an internet solution that works straight out of the box. You don’t need a technician to install it.

Here is how Kogan’s 4G home wireless broadband plans compare to the competition:

SpinTel is the cheapest 4G home wireless broadband provider at $49.95, but you only get a 200GB allowance. SpinTel’s modem is also more expensive, at $230 upfront. You will get uncapped speeds on the Optus 4G network, however, which from our testing can range between 20Mbps to 50Mbps.

TPG will do unlimited 4G home wireless internet for $54.99 per month, also powered by the Vodafone network, and also capped to 20Mbps. If you’re not keen on Frequent Flyer points, TPG works out to be a better deal than Kogan because you’ll get your first month free, and you don’t need to pay for your modem. If you leave, you simply return it.

The same is true for iiNet, Internode and Vodafone 4G home wireless internet, although those three providers are $5 per month more expensive than TPG’s plan. Vodafone is still worth considering if you’re an existing mobile customer, as you’ll save $10 per month on your 4G home internet service.

If you’re looking for an NBN alternative and you’re lucky enough to be in a 5G coverage area, 5G home internet represents a faster option. Kogan doesn’t offer 5G home internet currently, but…

Here are the cheapest 5G home internet plans around:

SpinTel again is your cheapest option for a 5G home internet plan, where you’ll pay $69 per month for an unlimited plan with speeds capped to 100Mbps. It’s powered by the Optus network, and the only extra charge is a $20 modem fee.

TPG is the cheapest option on the Vodafone network, at $69.99 per month. This plan is capped to speeds of 100Mbps and has unlimited data. You can get your first month free. Vodafone hasn’t provided any meaningful figures about the size of its 5G network.

Optus charges $79 per month for its cheapest plan, which again, is capped to speeds of 100Mbps and comes with your first month free. Optus’ 5G network covers 1.2 million addresses.

Telstra’s sole 5G home internet plan will set you back $85 per month and has a 1TB download allowance. You can also get your first month free. Telstra’s 5G network covers over 75 per cent of the population.

With almost every 5G home internet plan, you can simply cancel your plan and return your modem if it isn’t right for you. If you do so, you won’t pay a cent to leave.

Optus is the only exception, where you’ll get hit with a costly exit fee if you cancel within your first 36 months. This fee is equivalent to $16 for each month left in your three-year term, up to a maximum of $576. The only way you can get out of paying this fee is if you’re experiencing speeds under 50Mbps and Optus can’t help you improve them.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.