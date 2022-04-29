Jon Watts Has Exited the Fantastic Four movie

BREAKING — Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has departed from Fantastic Four, the next film he was attached to direct for Marvel Studios (as reported by Deadline).

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home made $US1.89 ($3) billion in the box office, the Watts helmed picture is now the sixth highest grossing film of all time. It’s sort of surprising he has parted ways with the franchise world but what a way to make a bow (for now we hope). In a statement released Watts shared, “Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.”

It’s more of a friendly uncoupling as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito confirmed, “Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”

This story is updating…

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.