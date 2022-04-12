Jeff Bezos Really, Really Wants to Hang Out With Pete Davidson

Imagine a vulture, a sparrow, a turkey, and a pigeon all decide to hang out on the same power line. It’s odd, isn’t it? Makes about as much sense as a Monday night outing that saw Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson sitting around the same table on a double date.

The tech tycoon, his helicopter pilot girlfriend, the reality TV star, and her comedian beau were spotted going together to the AOC Wine Bar in West Hollywood Monday night. Likely swarmed with paparazzi, the two duos separated after leaving, according to Page Six. Kim and Pete sported matching blue outfits complemented by the ugliest sunglasses we’ve ever seen; Lauren and Jeff wore pink and black, respectively.

It’s the first time the Amazon founder has been spotted with the Saturday Night Live actor after scuttling a planned ridealong in the former’s phallic-shaped Blue Origin rocket ship in March. Davidson backed out of the mission for still-unknown reasons. Why Bezos took the snub in stride and scheduled a night out together anyway, we’d love to know. He must really, really like Pete. Davidson was set to go into space for free, but A-listers like Tom Hanks were told to pay full price for the ticket. The actor has been dating Kardashian in the wake of her contentious divorce from Kanye West, and the two have been photographed around Los Angeles and New York City as she promotes her new Hulu show The Kardashians. Bezos and Sanchez, no strangers to controversy themselves, began dating in 2019

Kim is the konnection between the four; Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance met Bezos through her at a dinner at the billionaire’s house in January. What did the foursome talk about? Maybe they’re all watching Bridgerton, or maybe Jeff gave Kim some tips on being a billionaire. She reached the nine-zero threshold just last year on the back of the success of her shapewear line Skims. Her sister Kylie Jenner may have reached it first, but that’s up for debate. Their eponymous show Keeping Up With the Kardashians left its longtime home and reappeared this month on Hulu under its new, simpler title. Both Kardashian and Bezos, who’s known to have a perturbingly robotic personality with an inability to understand what people like in music, could probably get into some portfolio talk.