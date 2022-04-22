How Could This Have Happened: Marjorie Taylor Greene Now in Court over Insurrection Involvement

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has a stellar track record of believing space lasers cause wildfires and having completely level-headed vaccine discussions on Twitter, but today she is taking the stand to testify against her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

If none of this sounds familiar, Greene is the outspoken Republican Congresswoman from Georgia who hasn’t been shy about her so far-right they’re wrong perspectives on topics like masks and QAnon. Greene has been testifying in Atlanta regarding her involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Whether you align with her politics or not, what’s important here is that she’s the first lawmaker to testify under oath about their involvement in the attack that day and the outcome of this hearing could potentially be precedent-setting. Greene has said that she didn’t have any knowledge of any attempt to illegally interfere with the counting of electoral votes.

But Greene has been vocal in her beliefs that former President Donald Trump actually did win the 2020 election (he didn’t) in a landslide victory. She tweeted this morning prior to the trial:

Republicans must protect election integrity. It’s one of the most important issues in our country. When the People lose their right to vote & their freedom to choose their representatives, our country is lost. Only the People have the right to choose who they send to Congress. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 22, 2022

Those challenging Greene are Georgia voters who filed the case with the Georgia Secretary of State last month. Greene filed an appeal this week, which was rejected by District Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia. If convicted, Greene could be barred from holding any future government office positions based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which reads:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

This case is a landmark case in the wake of the attack on the Capitol as Greene is the first of many Republican lawmakers with charges filed against them.

Gizmodo will provide updates on this story as the trial continues.