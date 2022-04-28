Dyson’s Most Affordable Stick Vacuum Just Became $200 Cheaper

Who doesn’t love a Dyson deal? No one, that’s who. Our mates at eBay Australia know this well, and have dropped a friendly 33% off everyone’s favourite Dyson stick vacuum — the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin.

If you’re yet to jump on board the Dyson bandwagon — or you’re in need of a new one for your household, you’ll want to consider this lightweight vacuum. While the Dyson V7 sits at the more affordable end of the brand’s stick vacuum cleaner range, its RRP of $599 is nothing to blink at. Thanks to eBay, you can grab this Dyson vacuum for just $399 — but only while stocks last.

Why is the Dyson V7 vacuum worth buying?

This Dyson comes with a direct drive cleaner head, a combination tool for all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies and a wall-mountable docking station so that you can ensure it’s always recharged ahead of the next day’s clean.

Among its many features, it is powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 for ultra-powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors. It’s best suited for those who in live in apartments or a small home, as it only has a 30 minute run time. You can also conveniently switch between two suction modes. Its Powerful Mode is designed for everyday cleaning, while its Max Mode will provide up to six minutes of high-power suction to pull any trapped dirt and dust from your carpets.

One of the biggest perks of a stick vacuum is that you don’t have to keep buying new dust bags. Considering most people keep their vacuum cleaners for about eight years, this will save you a lot of time and money looking for replacement bags in the long run.

Stick vacuums also happen to be easier to empty thanks to their lightweight design. To empty this Dyson stick vacuum, all you need to do is hover it over your bin and pull its lever to empty its internal compartment.

