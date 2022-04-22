Don’t Expect Netflix to Do Bright 2 Any Time Soon

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has its official title. Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle teases a surprising end to, uh, Halloween Ends. Could Britain’s finest monster-slayer be joining Marvel’s Werewolf by Night special? Plus, it’s Jurati vs. Borg Queen in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Spoilers, away!

Bone

According to a new report from The Wrap, Netflix has officially cancelled its long-suffering animated adaptation of Jeff Smith’s Bone.

Bright 2

Netflix has also reportedly cancelled its plans for Bright 2, according to Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw on Twitter.

NatGeo has delayed the start of production on its big Will Smith show following the Slap. But it's still happening. Netflix has also abandoned plans to make a sequel to Brright, but that is unrelated to the incident.@chrispalmeri https://t.co/rj5T5RNc3y — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) April 21, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith is now titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It’s currently slated for a March 3, 2023 theatrical release date.

Halloween Ends

During a recent panel at Steel City Con, original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle stated Halloween Ends will have a “very surprising” ending he doesn’t expect fans to “ever guess.”

My good friend James Jude Courtney, he’s doing 99% of the work in the last three movies as Michael Myers and doing a wonderful job I think. I just saw he was over at the editing room where they’re completing the first cut of Halloween Ends with David Gordon Green, of course, as the steward of the ship. It sounds like it should be pretty good. I do a little cameo in this new one. We’ll have the end of at least the David Gordon Green version of Halloween. I think there might be more because of all the success of this [trilogy], but [Green] will have a very surprising storyline… ending for everyone. It’s absolutely something I don’t think you would have ever guessed in terms of the way it’s going to unroll.

Firestarter

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies’s closing theme from the upcoming Firestarter remake is now available to stream on YouTube.

Monstrous

Christina Ricci regrets marrying a lake monster in the trailer for Monstrous, coming to VOD May 13.

Werewolf By Night

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Laura Donnelly has been cast as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone in the upcoming Werewolf By Night Halloween special at Disney+.

Untitled Arnold Scwarzenegger Series

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Stephanie Sy, Scott Thompson and Rachel Lynch have joined the cast of Arnold Scharzenegger and Monica Barbaro’s currently untitled father-daughter take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith at Netflix.

Stranger Things

The Wall Street Journal reports Netflix allotted a $US30 ($42) million budget for each episode of Stranger Things’ fourth season, doubling the $US15 ($21) million per-episode HBO afforded the final season of Game of Thrones.

Riverdale

Percival forces the Archies to face their inner trauma in the synopsis for “Mind Games,” the May 8 episode of Riverdale.

MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#613).

The Time Traveller’s Wife

HBO has released a new trailer for Steven Moffat’s take on The Time Traveler’s Wife starring Rose Leslie and Theo James.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Jurati’s s consciousness spars with the Borg Queen in a clip from next week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

