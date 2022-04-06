Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Gives Scarlet Witch a New Nightmare

Marvel has released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The previous trailers gave us some hints at the supporting cast surrounding the good (and, possibly, evil Doctor), and this release adds a new wrinkle: Wanda Maximoff’s children from WandaVision make an appearance. There’s only one small problem… they were never actually real.

The multiverse has been the focus of multiple Marvel properties over the past few years, and it’s not a stretch to say that Endgame kicked it off with its own brand of time fuckery. There was a little bit towards the end of WandaVision, a lot of it in Loki, and nonstop fanservice meta-narrative multiverse storytelling in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After the No Way Home final scenes revealed the full extent of the multiverse gone sideways, fans began eagerly awaiting the trailers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, with nearly three trailer drops since the superbowl, we can see that the multiverse depends on Steven Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong, and America Chavez, they’ll be fighting their worst fears, and the worst versions of themselves.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere only in theatres May 6.

This article is being updated…