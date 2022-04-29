Comics Creators Come Together to Remember Neal Adams

It’s only been a few hours since news broke that legendary comic book artist Neal Adams passed away yesterday at the age of 80, but the comic book industry has not marked his death quietly. Writers, artists, and more have flocked to Twitter to praise Adams, his work, his immense influence, and his tireless work on behalf of comic creators, all of which had a giant, indelible impact on the industry forever. Here are just some of those creators, along with notable fans like James Gunn and Guillermo del Toro, eulogizing Adams by remembering their interactions, thanking him for his work, and noting how significant he was and always will be.

Marvel Comics:

Marvel is saddened to learn artist Neal Adams has passed away. Neal's photorealistic style helped shape the Marvel Universe and beyond, inspiring generations of comic artists as he championed their mentorship & growth. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/Drg9Rxz9SP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 29, 2022

DC Comics:

The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/8lZUJGLB0T — DC (@DCComics) April 29, 2022

Guillermo del Toro:

R.I.P. Neal Adams- one of the first and great stylists to push USA comics to a new level. One of his lesser-know works was pencilling the excellent PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE poster for Richard Corben to color. pic.twitter.com/TvMG2M5IrF — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 29, 2022

James Gunn:

RIP to Neal Adams, one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/JFZE6EUKkN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 29, 2022

Joe Quesada, former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics: “There was a time in the world of comics when giants walked among us. A small handful still do, but today we lost one of the greatest. Our hearts go out to Neal’s family, and we want them to know that while the void he leaves behind will remain forever unfillable, it will serve as a reminder of all the joy and inspiration his work brought us and an epitaph of how much he changed the face of our industry. Godspeed, Neal.”

Jimmy Palmiotti, writer of Harley Quinn:

Neal Adams, one of my comic book heroes, just passed away.

This great man changed the industry in so many ways, all of them for the better.

Personally, he's always been kind, giving, and always had a piece of advice for me every time I saw him.

I will miss him dearly.

R.I.P pic.twitter.com/LoXTzli4HS — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) April 29, 2022

Tom King, writer of Batman:

Neil Adams, a towering giant in the world of illustration, comics, and creator rights has passed. He was one of my heroes, I met him, I thanked him, got to know him—and he was truly smart and kind. He drew as well as anyone ever has, and he fought for us. I’m going to miss him. pic.twitter.com/PfTQjgUL3V — Tom King (@TomKingTK) April 29, 2022

Gail Simone, writer of Nightwing and Batgirl:

I just heard that comics industry giant Neal Adams just passed away. ‘Legend’ hardly seems to cover the man’s talents and achievements. So many of the keystone comics in my life were his. My favorite were his Tarzan paperback covers. This frankly sucks. pic.twitter.com/37wrYyGSCS — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) April 29, 2022

Tom Taylor, writer of Injustice: Gods Among Us:

We couldn’t really afford comics when I was a kid, so I read the hell out of the few I had. I had Batman comics by Neal Adams that were falling apart, and were about the coolest things I’d ever seen. When I picture Batman, he’s drawn by Neal Adams. Farewell to a legend. https://t.co/86tldLD0b4 pic.twitter.com/Ahd0PtVH2B — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) April 29, 2022

Francesco Francavilla, artist on Detective Comics:

Heartbroken to hear about a Giant of Comics leaving us today: NEAL ADAMS.

Very few artists have been so influential in redefining superhero comics, & very few have created very iconic comic covers: Neal did all that & much more. Loved his horror work too, near & dear to my heart. pic.twitter.com/CvqffOoy5i — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) April 29, 2022

Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool:

He changed what superhero comic art could be.

He fought to change how creators should be treated.

He was a titan of art and a tremendous advocate for the business of art.

Rest in Peace Neal Adams. pic.twitter.com/4bMQtE8wQo — Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) April 29, 2022

Kurk Busiek, creator of Astro City and Avengers writer:

RIP Neal Adams. I only met him a few times, but he was always great to talk to. His art alone would have changed comics, but his crusading for creators’ rights did too. An amazing artist and an admirable guy. He’ll be much-missed. — Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) April 29, 2022

Dan Panosian, Marvel and Image Comics artist:

RIP to a real legend a brief mentor. He never stopped creating and contributing his amazing talent. He will be very missed. My very first comic book was drawn by him. What an impact he made. pic.twitter.com/PFpxZFhQmR — Dan Panosian (@urbanbarbarian) April 29, 2022

Alex Ross, creator of Kingdom Come:

“One of the greatest artists in the history of American illustration has passed away.Neal Adams was a seismic influence on how one depicts life.His dynamic interpretation of realism combined with the energy shaped generations of artists.People like me wouldn’t be here without him pic.twitter.com/h2rKg6YnsB — Alex Ross (@thealexrossart) April 29, 2022

Rob Liefeld, Image Comics co-founder:

Oh my Lord! Rest In Peace NEAL ADAMS! The greatest illustrator of comic b-oks of all space & time! https://t.co/LorR5Bibxu — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 29, 2022

Cliff Chiang, artist on Paper Girls:

RIP Neal Adams. Thank you for your legendary artistry and your fierce championing of creators’ rights, both changing the comics industry for the better. — Cliff Chiang (@cliffchiang) April 29, 2022

Jody Houser, writer on Faith:

💔💔💔 I was at a con a few years ago, and a group of folks let me share their ride from the hotel to the convention center. I realized partway through the ride it was Neal Adams and his family. One of those moments of kindness at a show that sticks with you. Rest in peace, sir. https://t.co/FlgeJrC87J — Jody Houser 🌻✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) April 29, 2022

Billy Tucci, creator of Shi:

RIP @nealadamsdotcom. Thank you for changing the face of comics, championing creator rights, the inspiration and conversation. You will be missed. https://t.co/yq3Q6xj1FK — Teen Sensation Billy Tucci 🇺🇸 (@BillyTucci) April 29, 2022

Heather Antos, co-creator of Gwenpool:

Neal Adams was one of the first pros I met at the beginning of my career. I'll never forget his charm but most importantly his lasting impression on comics. Without Neal Adams, we wouldn't have comics as we know it today. Rest in peace, Neal. You've earned it. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) April 29, 2022

Jock, artist on Judge Dredd and Detective Comics:

Jonathan Morris, writer of The League of Regrettable Superheroes:

Neal Adams, on his own, was as close to a functional labor movement as American comics have ever seen. Contemporary Creator Rights at the big companies owe a huge debt to what he did on behalf of Siegel and Shuster. Changed the face of mainstream comics in more ways than one. — Calamity Jon 🌹✍️ (@calamityjon) April 29, 2022

Ron Marz, DC Comics artist:

Comics would not be the way they are now without Neal Adams. An immense legacy, and we are all indebted to him. pic.twitter.com/QW1gWEx8dn — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) April 29, 2022

Ande Parks, writer of Green Arrow:

