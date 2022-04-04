Cars24 Moved a Car via Helicopter to a Launch New Delivery Service

Cars24 will now ship a vehicle to your driveway, quicker than Australia Post can deliver a letter from your nanna.

The online car sales marketplace is today launching a seven-day delivery service.

New cars are taking a very, very long time to reach buyers in Australia. The global semiconductor shortage has received most of the blame for the delay in Aussies receiving new cars, but it is also the dwindled number of car-carrying freighters heading this way since the start of the pandemic. As a result, secondhand cars are going for insane prices.

In a press release, Cars24 said:

With record waiting times of up to 12 months impacting the car buying experience across the country, Cars24 has committed to the new expedited delivery promise for metro customers, offering Australians greater convenience.

Cars24 says its new seven-day delivery service offers a quick, easy and stress-free experience compared to the traditional model. It’s labelled itself a “global tech disruptor”. To launch the delivery service, Cars24 used a, you guessed it, helicopter. Cars24 airlifted the car across Sydney and said the move was “showcasing the future of car delivery in Australia”.

For now, however, it is a more boring (and logical) road delivery you can expect from Cars24. The seven-day delivery service is only available to customers that live in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne metro, however.