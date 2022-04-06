Black Hammer’s Universe Deepens With this Look Inside the Next Tales from the Farm Story

Since it first launched in 2016, Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer has circled back in on its story of golden-age-pastiche superheroes to flesh out the weirdness of its comic book world. But after dozens of spinoffs alongside the main series at Dark Horse, Lemire is leaping into a new format along with a host of fellow creatives to deliver shorter, regular slices of Black Hammer.

io9 has your first exclusive look at Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda, a new weekly series that will run on Lemire’s Tales from the Farm Substack newsletter. Written by Tate Brombal, the series will rotate a wide cast of artists as it tells a dimension-hopping tale focusing on Black Hammer characters Colonel Randall Weird and Dr. James Robinson.

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

“I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet to be welcomed back into the Black Hammer universe! And this time nothing is off-limits, as we take this unlikely duo across worlds and genres in a project that could only be possible in this format,” Brombal said in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “It’s truly a dream come true for a writer to work with so many artists of this calibre. From the beginning, Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda was designed to be the best possible canvas for our artists to cut loose and showcase their art form. So, strap in for a breathtaking, formative tale that is integral to who Colonel Weird and Doctor Andromeda become.”

Joining Brombal on the weekly series are artists Ariela Kristantina, Ray Fawkes, Andrea Sorrentino, Marguerite Sauvage, Yuko Shimizu, Dani, Tyler Bence, Nick Robles, Shawn Kuruneru, Jordie Bellaire, Bill Crabtree, Steve Wands, Dave Stewart, and Tyler Crook. Check out a look inside the first chapter below, featuring art from Ray Fawkes:

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

Image: Ray Fawkes/Jeff Lemire/Substack

The first chapter of Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda will be available to subscribers to Tales From the Farm on Substack today.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.