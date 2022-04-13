Hear Ye, Hear Ye, These Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A good pair of headphones have the power to change your mood, whether they energise you enough to complete your workout or put you in that desirable “flow state” while working. But a pair of quality headphones doesn’t come cheap, especially from brands like Sony or Apple. So, if you’re hoping to upgrade your current set, we’ve rounded up the best headphones that are on sale right now.

We’ve even highlighted our top picks from what’s available to help you make the perfect choice.

The best Amazon Echo buds deals

Amazon’s Echo Buds are a solid pair of earphones that offers active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and dynamic audio control. It sports a sleek design and tap-friendly audio controls, so you can pause your music and take calls with ease. The battery isn’t half-bad either.

Considering that it’s rare to find a pair of earbuds that offer ACN under the $150 mark, be sure to pick up this deal while you can.

You can check out the Echo Buds (2nd gen) here for $129 (down from $199).

However, if you’d prefer to sacrifice active noise cancellation for a smidge less, then you can grab this model for $109 (RRP $169).

The best Anker earbuds and headphone deals

We’ve previously noted that the Soundcore by Anker Liberty range could give Apple a run for its money, and we stand by it. Soundcore happens to fall on the cheaper end of the headphone spectrum, but it still delivers.

This Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 is all the more enticing since it’s been vouched for by 20 Grammy-winning audio producers, which acts as its personal trump card. If that doesn’t make you sit up straighter and take notice, then we don’t know what will.

We’ve rounded up the best deals below:

You can explore the full range of discounted headphones here.

The best Apple AirPods on sale

Once upon a time, Apple AirPods dominated the wireless earbuds market and while there’s more than enough options to choose from, they’ve still managed to cement themselves as everybody’s favourite. Almost like an old comfort, it’s all thanks to their universal fit, easy set-up and seamless switching between compatible devices.

You can check out which AirPods are on sale below:

The best Bose headphone deals

Bose’s QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones are among the best earphones you can find around. While the pair may have a unique design and aren’t cheap, the sound is one thing you cannot knock.

We’ve rounded up the best headphones on sale for you below:

The best Jabra headphones and earbuds deals

Save $180 on Jabra’s Elite 85h over-ear headphones and enjoy up to 36 hours of battery life with ACN on. Considering that most headphone brands don’t advertise how ACN reduces your battery life while it’s on, this is a big win if you want a pair that will last you ages.

Check out which Jabra earbuds are on sale below:

The best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

The “bean buds” are back and better than ever. Samsung’s unique (yet super comfy) design continues in the form of its Galaxy Buds 2 and Live models.

For a solid price, the Galaxy Buds 2 set a new standard for the affordable earbuds market by ticking various boxes, including active noise cancellation, solid voice and audio quality, wireless charging and built-in touch controls.

You can check them out below:

The best Sennheiser headphone and earbuds deals

Sennheiser’s bestselling MOMENTUM earphones range are renowned for offering unparalleled stereo sound thanks to its unique 7mm drivers. Unfortunately, to enjoy such good quality sound, you’d usually have to fork out between $499 to $599. But hey, that’s the beauty of a sale.

Grab one of these Sennheiser headphones on sale below:

The best Sony headphone and earbuds deals

For truly authentic sound and a quality make that will last you for years, turn to Sony’s headphone range. It’s highly-rated MDR-1AM2 wired headphones are a great option that offers pitch perfect ultra-highs through its Fibonacci-styled grills.

Thanks to its lightweight frame and pressure-relieving ear cups, you’ll be able to listen comfortably for hours.

Here’s our round-up of the best Sony deals:

Check out all of the best Sony headphones deals in one place here.

The best SoundPEATS earbuds and headphone deals

If you want a pair of earbuds under $100, SoundPEATS have got you covered.

It has a diverse range of earbuds and headphones that have been reduced in price even further and will more than do the job. In particular, SoundPEATS’ highly-rated True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds are popular for its big sound, despite its budget-make.

Here are the best SoundPEATS headphones sales on right now:

