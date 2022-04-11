The 10 Biggest Deals From Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Rub your hands together because Amazon’s throwing its first-ever “Big Smile Sale“, jam-packed with killer deals across homewares, tech, fashion, beauty and more. If your eyes have been twitching for a sale, your patience is about to be rewarded.

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale kicked off on Sunday, 10 April and will run until Wednesday, 13 April. Be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial with Amazon Prime, to score a bunch of exclusive savings on select products.

The top 10 best deals from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

If you’ve been waiting for the Echo Show 8 to finally drop in price, your time has arrived. The Echo Show 8 (aptly named for its large 8-inch screen) allows you to manage your day with ease.

Not only can you use it in the kitchen to look at recipes or watch cooking tutorials, but you can also use it to converse with friends from afar. It even allows you to ask Alexa to dim the lights, display precious memories from your personal photo album and entertain your household with fun games.

This is perhaps the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 drop down to, so it’s best you grab yours now while the Big Smile Sale is still running.

Take advantage of one of Amazon’s tech deals here for $59 (down from $169).

That’s right our favourite robot vacuum cleaner is back with a whopping $300 off.

This two-in-one Ecovacs vacuum can not only suck the dust and dirt straight out of your carpet, but it can also mop your floors too. Thanks to its Ecovacs app, you can set and stop cleaning schedules as well as create “no-go zones” for your little robot helper to avoid.

While it usually RRPs for $799, you can grab the Ecovacs Deebot N8 here for $499.

Breathe easy thanks to this Arovec two-in-one humidifier and diffuser.

Not only will your home smell great all day, but you’ll also be able to create a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere while you sleep. You can even set a timer so your humidifier turns itself off while you’re in dreamland to save power.

You can shop it here for $76.23 (down from $119.89).

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, you’ve likely heard about Alienware’s top-notch range.

This gaming monitor sports a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time so you can enjoy tear-free, ultra-fast graphics. “Dark Side of the Moon” is also just a super cool name for a monitor as well.

Shop it here from the Big Smile Sale for $486.80 (down from $699).

This XXL air fryer is perfect for fast family dinners. This air fryer features non-stick and washable baskets that also happen to be dishwasher-safe, an auto-shut off and overheat protection feature, plus a touchscreen display panel.

Shop it here for $175.77 (down from $249.99).

For a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones that don’t compromise on sound, these Sony ones will be a sure hit. It features heavyweight bass with beat response control, swivel cups for portability and a responsive crystal polymer driver for ultimate clarity.

You can pick up this highly-rated pair here for $169 (down from $399).

A good-quality electric toothbrush does not come cheap. This bundle of Philips’ Sonicare electric toothbrushes usually sell for an RRP of $619, but has been dropped down to $389.25 for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale making it the perfect addition for a His and Hers bathroom, or an ideal treat to split with a friend.

These toothbrushes will glide smoothly across your teeth and gums for an effective clean and have been clinically tested for prime performance. You can use the little glass it comes with not as a rinsing cup but as a wireless charger, too.

Shop it here.

With all that rain that’s been plaguing Australia’s east coast, it’s likely that your front lawn is overgrown and ready for a buzzing.

If you’re keen on buying a new lawn mower that’ll do the job but won’t shred all of the money in your wallet, then this one by Bosch will do perfectly. At just 7.5kg, it’s lightweight and allows for a super fast mowdown of small lawn areas.

You can grab yours here for $89.25 (down from $124).

Furbo are well-known for having one of the best pet monitoring cameras on the market, but at a RRP of $359, your peace of mind sure doesn’t come cheap. Thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, you can save 36% on this treat-giving, tw0-way audio offering pet camera.

You can even use it to play catch with your furry friend so you can keep them entertained for hours from wherever you are.

Grab one of Amazon’s best tech deals here for $229 (down from $359).

We cannot tell you the number of times we’ve regretted not having a basic tool kit in our house, especially when trying to construct a flat-pack or just performing annual maintenance chores.

This Black+Decker kit box has it all, including an electric drill with nine different chuck keys, a hammer, measuring tape and more. There’s even an LED light included for visibility in hard-to-see nooks and crannies.

This essential toolkit is a must-have for any home.

Shop it here for $79.43 (down from $159.99).

