The Best Amazon Kindle Deals, so No One on the Bus Knows What Spicy Stories You’re Reading

While there’s nothing like the smell and feel of a real book, it’s much cheaper and more convenient to purchase eBooks. Especially if the shelves on your bookcase are beginning to sag beneath the weight of all the books you’ve collected over the years. If you’re ready to start saving some space, be sure to check out Amazon’s Kindle sale where you can save up to 29% on its eReader range.

Why should I convert to an eReader?

Really, the question is… why haven’t you converted to a Kindle? Or any eReader for that matter? Bibliophiles will damn us to hell, but you don’t need to smell a book to enjoy it. To quote an ancient internet proverb: “Reading a book is like staring at a dead tree and hallucinating”. That saying stays with us to this day.

You’ll save money

Jokes aside, it’s often proclaimed to the heavens that you’ll save much more on books if you own an eReader. With an Amazon Kindle, that’s certainly true. Every day, thousands of deals hit the eBook store, with some as low as $1. There’s even a limited number of free books you can download.

But our favourite perk is the fact that you can download a sample of most eBooks and read a couple of chapters so you can get the gist of a story before committing to it — like you would in a bookshop.

You can also sign up to an eBook subscription service, such as Kindle Unlimited ($13.99/month), that can give you access to millions of titles for an affordable monthly fee. While collections vary, if you’re someone who burns through books real quick this is a great way to save your buck.

Less weight to carry

Have you ever tried to cart around a 500-page novel on the train or on your way to school? Not only is a book that large uncomfortable to read from, but most happen to be too heavy to carry or too big to fit into your bag. God forbid you’re one of those types that needs to take three or more books on vacation.

With an eReader, you can store literally thousands of titles and they’re all accessible at your fingertips.

More space in your home

While we all love the idea of a home library (who doesn’t?), it’s simply not practical for most of us. Some of us live in apartments the size of a shoebox, while others can’t justify buying ten bookcases to their significant other.

And if you thought you could get away with donating some old books to your local Vinnies, you’ll be sorely mistaken. Most op shops are already filled to the brim with donations and will turn away your catalogue of pre-loved books.

An eReader on the other hand is a slim device that can sit neatly on your bedside table or fit into the front pocket of your bag. It takes up barely any room and weighs about 170g. If you look on the bright side, less books equals more room for house plants if that’s your kind of thing.

You can read in the dark

Not that we recommend it, but if reading in the dark is your thing then you can certainly go nuts. If you’re a lifelong reader, you probably have one core memory of being so wrapped up in a good book that you resorted to reading under the covers with a torch. At least until your parents busted you.

We’re not saying your parents are wrong, but at least you can read comfortably in low lighting with a Kindle, or any other eReader for that matter. The best thing about eReaders is that you can adjust their brightness to your liking and change its colour to a warm yellow glow. This’ll make it much easier for you to fall asleep afterwards and give you less eye strain too.

What kindles are on sale right now?

So now that you’re well-acquainted with the benefits of owning an eReader, you’ll probably be wondering, “Which Kindle is the best match for me”?

Amazon Kindle

If you’re on a budget and you want a Kindle you can use casually, you’re better off grabbing the original Kindle. Unlike previous models, this one now comes with a built-in front light, so you can read day or night. While it normally RRPs for $139, you can now score it for $99 here.

Kindle Paperwhite

While the basic Kindle gets the job done, it doesn’t offer many of the fantastic features that make the eReader experience all the more enjoyable. If you’re a bit more serious about eReading, you should look to the Kindle Paperwhite, which sports a 6.8-inch glare-free screen, waterproof design and adjustable warm light. Its features make it your best beachside companion for your summer reading fest, or a comfortable late night reading binge. This Kindle is now on sale for $199 (down from $239).

The Kindle Paperwhite is our top pick if you’re going to dive into the world of eReaders, but if you want to take it to the next level, go for the Kindle PaperWhite Signature Edition. For an extra $50, you can step up your reading game with double the storage capacity (from 8GB to 16GB). While its screen size and resolution is the same as the regular edition, it comes with the added bonus of wireless charging — if you’re into that. You can shop the Kindle PaperWhite Signature Edition on sale here for $249 (RRP $289).

Kindle Oasis

The last Kindle option on sale is the Kindle Oasis, which is Amazon’s premium eReader option. The screen is a solid 7-inches and glare-free, with a 25 LED front light which makes it better and brighter than lower-end models. And it still sports all of the above. Its main difference from the others in this range is its auto-rotating page orientation, which means you can flip it to the side if you’re prefer to read on a wider screen. Prices for the Kindle Oasis range between $399 up to $559.

Understandably, this is a hefty investment into the world of eReaders. The cheapest model you can grab in the Kindle Oasis selection is the 8GB version, which is now on sale for $329 (down from $399). The next one up offers 32GB and is available for $379 (down from $449).

Lastly, the most expensive Kindle Oasis edition is this 32GB version, which unlike the others can support free 4G LTE as well as its typical Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s currently down to $489 (from $559), if you want to check it out here.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which eReader is the best for you. But when it comes to affordability and convenience, Amazon’s Kindle range is a great choice.

You can shop all of the Kindles that are on sale here.