The Best Tech Deals in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to sales, most of the major events take place at the tail end of every year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday and Boxing Day. But when it comes to sales at the start of the year, things are a little bit quiet. On the one hand, that’s good news for our wallets. But on the other, it can be a bit of a drag having to wait until November to pick up a new pair of headphones for very cheap. So if you’ve been hanging out for some cracking tech bargains, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.

How long will Amazon’s Big Smile Sale run for?

The Big Smile sale kicked off today, Sunday 7 April, and will run until midnight Wednesday, 13 April. That means you’ve got four days to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.

You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, here are the best tech deals for appliances, PC gear and videogames.

Some of these sales will also only be available for Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The best Big Smile Sale deals for home appliances

The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC

Save on select Acer products

products Save on a 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor

Save up to 35% off on select ASUS products

products Save on select Corsair accessories

accessories Save on select Elgato streaming equipment

streaming equipment Save up to 40% on select EPOS gaming headsets

gaming headsets Save on select Lenovo devices

devices Save on LG monitors

monitors Save on select Wacom Intuos drawing tablet

The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games