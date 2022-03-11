You Can Get a 200GB Mobile Plan For Just $50 per Month From Vodafone

Vodafone is currently running a couple of promos on its postpaid mobile plans, but there’s one clear standout: for $50 per month, you can get a SIM-only plan with 200GB of data.

The plan is normally $55 per month for 60GB, but Vodafone is throwing in 140GB of bonus data in addition to a $5 per month discount. Here’s the plan:

In addition to a whole lot of data, you’ll get 1000 international minutes to Zone 1 countries, and a further 100 international minutes to Zone 2 destinations. The plan also includes Vodafone $5 per day roaming if you’re travelling overseas, and if you somehow manage to go over your data allowance, you’ll be able to keep using your service capped to speeds of 10Mbps.

If you’re also looking for a new phone, you can pair this plan with any handset ranged by Vodafone, Here are a few popular options:

Vodafone’s offer runs until March 30.

There aren’t too many other plans with allowances as large as 200GB, so instead, we’ll look at how Vodafone compares to options with at least 150GB:

SpinTel – powered by the Optus network – is your next cheapest option. You can get a 200GB plan for $55 per month for your first six months, and then $65 per month thereafter. SpinTel is one of the few smaller providers that has 5G connectivity.

Circles.Life is up next, with 160GB for $55 per month. Circles is also powered by the Optus network.

If you need even more data, Optus has a 500GB plan where you’ll pay $65 per month for your first year, and $115 per month thereafter.

And lastly, Telstra has a deal of its own where you’ll gets its 180GB plan for $65 per month for your first year, and then $115 per month thereafter.

If you don’t quite need 200GB, here’s Vodafone’s full range of discounted plans:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.