Updates on the Future of Dune and More

Rob Zombie’s Munsters remake has cast a horror icon. Karl Urban teases even more to come from The Boys. Plus, the CW details what’s coming on Superman & Lois, Legacies, Charmed, The Flash, and more. And get a new look at what’s coming on Outlander. To me, my spoilers!

The Munsters

Cassandra “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” Peterson has joined the cast of The Munsters as Barbara Carr, “the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights” according to Rob Zombie on Instagram.

Dune, Part II/Dune Messiah

During a recent interview with The Playlist, screenwriter Jon Spaights confirmed Dune, Part II will set up a potential third movie, Dune Messiah.

Dune Messiah is the next book, and it’s one of three books with Dune, Dune Messiah, and Children of Dune, that covers the lives of the characters we meet in the first novel. Subsequently, there’s a giant leap in time and the series gets stranger and more epic as it carries on. But Dune Messiah picks up years after the close of Dune, and yes, Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy. Dune Messiah is a very interesting book, which in some ways, deconstructs Dune and plays as a cautionary tale, even more than Dune does, about the dangers of blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that’s always alive between the individual and institutions. There are a few tantalising strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe, despite the fact that the ending of Dune as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion. There are a number of ways in which the book also sounds ominous notes, and there are hints of foreboding about what made be yet to come.

Evil Dead Rises

Director Lee Cronin has announced a picture lock on Evil Dead Rise.

Picture lock on #EvilDeadRise. One step closer to unleashing this beast into the world. 6 months editing have gone into this timeline. Onto music composition and sound design we go… pic.twitter.com/oq9Fn0LlRT — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) March 10, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Appearing as a guest on the I Said No Gifts! podcast (via /Film), Jeff Loveness discussed The Volume, Quantumania’s new green screen technology previously used in The Mandalorian.

There’s this new technology called The Volume, which is basically a living green screen. You can actually put up the backgrounds and the cool visual effects that you want in real-time. Much better for the actors, and then they’ll do digital stuff later to make it look better. It is pretty cool, it reminds me of an old David Lean matte painting or something in the background, or Wizard of Oz.

The Boys

Karl Urban stated a fourth season of The Boys goes into production before the end of the year during a recent panel at SXSW. [Variety]

The Flash

Team Flash track down a new Metahuman with fire powers in the synopsis for “Phantoms” airing March 30.

THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh (#809). Original airdate 3/30/2022.

Superman & Lois

It’s election day in the synopsis for “30 Days and 30 Nights,” the March 29 episode of Superman & Lois.

IT’S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison (#209). Original airdate 3/29/2022.

Riverdale

Veronica’s mother pays a visit in the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral” — the March 27 episode of Riverdale.

HERMOINE COMES TO TOWN – Following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie (KJ Apa) assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) copes with his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother Hermoine (guest star Marisol Nichols). At Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange happenings going on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#607). Original airdate 3/27/2022.

Kung Fu

An auto theft ring is uncovered in Chinatown in the synopsis for “Clementine,” the March 30 episode of Kung Fu.

GIVING UP THE PAST – After finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Elsewhere, when an argument about family causes Henry (Eddie Liu) and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father. Finally, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is forced to make a difficult decision that could cost him his job. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Jon Prasida also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#204). Original airdate 3/30/2022.

Charmed

Maggie’s demon-hunting hobby is officially out of control in the synopsis for the April 1 episode of Charmed, “Ripples.”

HOME ALONE – When Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it’s time for them to take a break – and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Centre for the first time…which doesn’t go as well as anyone hopes. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404). Original airdate 4/1/2022.

Resident Alien



A surprise party startles Harry in the synopsis for “Alien Dinner Party,” this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

It’s a surprise party as everyone gathers to celebrate Harry, but some dangerous guests cause havoc.

Lilly and Astrid Save the World

Lilly and Astrid fall on hard times in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Hair.”

Lilly’s nightmare monster comes to life during detention, but fighting with Astrid might be scarier.

Outlander

Fergus’s new baby careens down a waterfall in the trailer for “Temperance,” this week’s episode of Outlander.

Legacies

Finally, a mission against the Gods could spell doom for a series regular in the trailer for “Was This the Monster You Saw?” — this week’s episode of Legacies.

