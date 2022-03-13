The Umbrella Academy’s First Season 3 Teaser is a Family Face-Off

Throughout the first two seasons of Netflix’s adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, the superpowered Hargreeves kids have gotten themselves mixed up in all sorts of weird time travel nonsense that the superhero genre is generally known for. Having believed they fixed the timeline for good at the end of season two, it ended up being a pretty big sucker punch for the Hargreeves to return to their original time and see their dead brother Ben (Justin Min) now alive and kicking. What hurt more was that he both didn’t remember them and was now standing alongside a different group of superpowered kids called the Sparrow Academy. And as the teaser for season three shows, there’s about to be some physical pain in store for the ragtag heroes as well.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1503048239494406152

Like the Umbrellas, the Sparrows are a group of children (and also a floating cube) with superpowers that were born on the exact same day. But the similarities between the two Academies isn’t enough to stop them from clashing, especially when the Umbrellas realise the Sparrows are both rude from the jump and more put together as a unit. But for all the bad blood that exists between the two families, they’ll need each other if they want any hope of saving the world from yet another cataclysmic event.

Where Umbrella’s first two seasons brought in elements from the first two volumes of creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s beloved comics, the third season is technically our first real look at the Sparrows. When it eventually comes comes, the fourth volume of the series plans to devote itself to this new batch of children who’ve suddenly popped into the Umbrellas’ lives. But until then, viewers and fans of the source material will have to see what the TV versions of Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Olford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), and Christopher bring to Way and Bá’s weird world.

The Umbrella Academy’s third season will hit Netflix on June 22. The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Adam Godley, Javon Walton, and Colm Feore.