The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Will Guest on the Harley Quinn Cartoon as Himself

When Harley Quinn co-creator Patrick Schumacher announced that a spin-off about a bar full of supervillains was in the works at this year’s SXSW, he dropped another bit of news about the third season of the hit animated series: namely, that The Suicide Squad movie and Peacemaker TV series writer and director James Gunn would be appearing as himself in true Scooby-Doo guest-star fashion.

Apparently, Gunn will be heading to Gotham City to make a movie about Batman’s father Thomas Wayne, which is pretty wild when you think about it. Imagine the real-world Gunn making a movie about a rich man and his wife getting gunned down in an alley in his irreverent, sadistic style. It’d be really, really weird, right? Because presumably Gunn, like everyone else in the world of the Harley Quinn TV series, has no idea that the kid who watched his parents murdered before his eyes grew up to be Batman. Without that key bit of information, the story of Thomas Wayne is a straightforward tragedy… until the show likely reveals that ol’ Tom secretly held Eyes Wide Shut-esque orgy parties and had a meth addiction or somesuch.

Suffice it to say I imagine Gunn will run afoul of Batman, but I think it’s an even safer bet that he ends up graphically murdered. Right? After he killed off all those D-list villains in The Suicide Squad, I just cannot see a scenario where he doesn’t receive the same fate in an animated series that routinely graphically murders characters. In fact, my money is that King Shark eats him, given that Gunn helped put the character on the map in The Suicide Squad. It’s poetic justice, really.

We don’t know when Harley Quinn will return to HBO Max for its third season — Schumacher would only say “soon” — but honestly, the sooner the better.

[Via /Film]

