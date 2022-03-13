Here’s What We Know About The Boys Season 3

Marvel and DC have plenty of comic book movies and TV shows coming out in the next 12 months, but not all superheroes are good guys and you’ll know that if you’ve watched The Boys.

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the hit graphic novel has spawned two successful seasons of The Boys. The show is a graphic, raunchy drama about the corporatisation of superheroes and it’s been a huge hit amongst audiences.

It should come as no surprise that Amazon is producing a third season of The Boys, but what can we expect from this new batch of episodes and, more importantly, when can we expect them?

(Spoilers for The Boys season 1 and 2 ahead)

The Boys Season 3: Plot

When we last left The Boys things were getting, as usual, pretty hectic.

In an attempt to stop Stormfront from taking him away, Ryan used his laser eyes and accidentally killed his mother Becca in the process. He then turned against his father, Homelander, and chose to stay with Butcher.

After the boys were pardoned, Hughie took a job in Neuman’s office not realising she is the mysterious superpowered assassin they’ve been looking for.

That sets things up for a pretty exciting season 3, so what do we know about it so far?

The producers aren’t giving much away as to what we’ll see in the new season, but it appears they’ll be picking up some notable storylines from the comics.

It’ll be interesting to see how the ‘Herogasm’ miniseries is adapted, considering it’s one of the most controversial storylines The Boys has come up with.

Essentially, Herogasm is an annual event for Vought’s superheroes to gather at a remote retreat and partake in a weekend of “anything goes”. Sex, drugs and partying are no strangers in The Boys, but Herogasm takes it to a new level.

Executive Producer Eric Kripke told Vanity Fair in an interview: “There will be no topping up Herogasm. Now that I’ve seen the dailies of this thing, I’m like, what have we done? It’s just so crazy.”

Another big addition to season 3 is Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, who is described as the world’s first superhero and fought during World War II. Parallels to Marvel’s Captain America are obvious, but Soldier Boy is in no way the same beacon of truth and justice that Steve Rogers is.

According to Eric Kripke, Soldier Boy is a huge part of the direction of the new season:

“Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy. We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shit-show that’s overall caused.”

Beyond that, we don’t know a whole lot about the plot of The Boys season 3, but you can rest assured we’re in for more madness.

Another tease for what’s coming up comes from the new poster for The Boys season 3.

Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field. pic.twitter.com/SSbJxgGsut — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2022

The image shows Billy Butcher with glowing eyes, similar to Homelander’s. This seems to suggest The Boys TV series will be picking up another notable plot aspect from the graphic novels which sees the boys inject themselves with Compound V to give them an advantage against the supes they are hunting.

The Boys Season 3: Cast

As mentioned, the most notable addition to the cast is Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, but he’s not the only newcomer this season.

Sean Patrick Flanery is playing a Judge Dredd-inspired superhero known as Gunpowder, who’s very much about second amendment rights.

Nick Wechsler and Gaston Villanueva are playing Blue Hawk and Supersonic respectively, who are two new superheroes to the world of The Boys.

It appears The Boys is also adding another notorious comic character to season three with Katia Winter reported to be playing Russian mob boss, Little Nina.

The Walking Dead‘s Laurie Holden will also appear as Crimson Countess, a member of Soldier Boy’s crew who has heat powers. Amazon recently released a photo of Holden in costume and she’s giving off very Scarlet Witch vibes.

You can also expect a number of regular cast members to show up in season 3 of The Boys, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott and Chace Crawford.

Claudia Doumit who played Victoria Neuman and Vought’s Hero PR manager, Ashley Barrett (played by Colby Minifie), have also been upped to series regular status for season 3.

Aya Cash’s Stormfront appeared to be done for at the end of season 2, but we may not have seen the last of her yet. However, we will probably see more of Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar.

Is there a trailer?

As of March 2022 we finally have a trailer for The Boys Season 3, gaze upon it below.

It looks like season 3 will have more of pretty much everything The Boys is known for – lots of sex, blood and superpowers.

The Boys Season 3: Release Date

Now that you’re all excited about the new season of The Boys, you’re probably wondering when it’s coming out?

Unfortunately, no release date has been set for season 3 of The Boys. Filming has been taking place all year in Canada, and the cast only recently revealed shooting had wrapped in September.

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced when we can see The Boys Season 3 with the first three episodes dropping on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Episodes will then debut weekly on each Friday until July 8.

More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important: June 3 – Episodes 301-303

June 10 – Episode 304

June 17 – Episode 305

June 24 – Herogasm

July 1 – Episode 307

July 8 – Season 3 finale pic.twitter.com/Tj3bdiFwMH — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022

What you can watch in the meantime is a new animated series titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which is a series of irreverent stories set in The Boys universe – also streaming on Amazon Prime right now.

When you’re done with that you can catch up on The Boys first two seasons over on Amazon Prime Video.

This article has been updated with additional information about season 3 of The Boys.