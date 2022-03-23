Stranger Things Season 4 Looks Suspiciously Normal in These New Photos

The return of Stranger Things is still a couple of months away, but Netflix would like to keep the show in your mind and in your hearts until then. In addition to the smattering of season four trailers released so far, the streamer has released this gallery of stills — all photos that will leave you intrigued, suspicious, or downright mystified. Did I mention that Hopper gets a flamethrower?

Let’s start here, shall we? It appears that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) may be visiting the Byers family in sunny California, although Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) looks less than pleased at something or other. That’s new character Argyle (Eduardo Franco) on the far left.

Dressed and Stressed

Image: Netflix

According to their sticker badges, Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) have put on their Sunday best to see someone in the Pennhurst Mental Hospital. That’s probably not a good sign.

Finny and the Jets

Image: Netflix

When Finn, Argyle, and Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) inevitably start their band, this photo will be the cover of their first album.

Aw Sheet

Image: Netflix

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) start very intensely at a bedsheet rope. But are they trying to get into somewhere or out?

Old Haunts

Image: Netflix

This is almost certainly the Creel House, the also-almost-certainly haunted (or the Stranger Things equivalent of haunted, which means linked to the Upside-Down) that plays a mysterious but pivotal role in season four.

Saving Throw

Image: Netflix

Meet Eddie (Joseph Quinn), the leader of the high school’s Dungeons & Dragons club. Netflix says “Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery,” which doesn’t bode well for him.

Hip Hopper

Image: Netflix

Every shot we’ve seen of poor Hopper (David Harbour), he’s been stuck in his Russian prison. Will he even make it back to Hawkins, Indiana, before the first half of season four ends?

In the Dark

Image: Netflix

Steve (Joe Keery) joins Eddie, Nancy, and Robin to look rather dismayed at something. This also would be a solid album cover.

In Plane Sight

Image: Netflix

Meanwhile, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) look incredibly calm given there’s a recently crashed plane smoking behind them. Have they gone to Russia to hunt for Hopper?

Mass Confusion

Image: Netflix

Sometimes a picture is only worth a single word, and that word is: “Huh?”

Stare Masters

Image: Netflix

Well, something fascinating must be happening on that computer screen, and it’s probably not just the Family Video database of which VHS movies are currently checked out.

Uneasy Riders

Image: Netflix

When the Stranger Things kids ride somewhere on their bikes at night, it almost never bodes well.

Don’t Look Up

Image: Netflix

The (remaining) heroes of Hawkins, Indiana, band together.

Fire Starter

Image: Netflix

Well, giving Hopper a flamethrower is certainly one way to break him out of prison.

Triumph

Image: Netflix

I have absolutely no idea what’s going on in this picture but I love it. I’m certainly eager to find out, but I’ll have to wait until May 27 for the first “volume” of Stranger Things season four to arrive. The show will return with its second volume on July 1.