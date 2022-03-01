Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Preorder Deals From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Samsung last month dropped a fresh batch of Galaxy S22 phones on us – we got the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. If you’re wanting to get in early to score a new Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ve come to the right place for all your preorder info. But there’s a catch. Preorder deals are only running until Thursday.

This article will break out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. If you’re after preorder info for the S22 and S22+, head on over here.

Regarding the new Note, I mean Ultra – we went hands on with the S22 Ultra, here’s what we thought.

Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Let’s break it down by telco.

Telstra

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

What if I buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra outright?

From the Samsung website, pricing is as follows:

Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB + 128GB model has an RRP of $1,849

model has an RRP of Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 256GB model has an RRP of $1,999

model has an RRP of Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 512GB model has an RRP of 2,149

model has an RRP of Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 1TB model has an RRP of $2,449

This article has been updated since it was first published.