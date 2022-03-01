This Week’s Best ebay Deals, Including up to 47% Off Razer Gaming Keyboards

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

20% off Tenda Nova 3-pack home mesh routers

Do you suffer from a weak Wi-Fi signal the further you move away from your router? If yes, it might be time to consider equipping your home with three wireless mesh routers to combat your internet deadzones.

Pick up this 3-pack of Tenda Nova mesh routers for 20% off so you can install them in various rooms throughout your home so you never need to worry about your Wi-Fi connection dropping in and out ever again.

Shop it here for $159.99, down from $199.99.

Get up to 47% off on these Razer gaming keyboards

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Check out some the best deals we’ve scouted below:

Up to 20% savings on Dell monitors

If you’re in the market for a new monitor right now, you can use the code PSDETCH to score an additional 20% off any of the below Dell monitors.

To enjoy fully-immersive gameplay, a curved monitor is a must-have. Without one, it’s easy to lose focus on what’s important, especially if you’re cramming for an exam or you’ve got a big business proposal due tomorrow.

Here’s how much you can get them for by using the code above:

Hurry, offer ends Thursday, March 3.

Building a new gaming rig? You’ll definitely want to grab the elite Ryzen 7 5800X processor while it’s on sale. If you’re a gamer, engineer or even an architect building your computer from scratch, you’re certain to get next level performance with this ultra powerful processor.

If you use the code SNSAVE2, you’ll be able to pick up this AMD processor for just $456. This promotion is only available until Sunday, March 6.

Shop it here.

If you want an eSports headset that’s lightweight and thrives under pressure, then check out the Razer BlackShark V2 X headset on eBay where you can save a solid $74. This headset sports a triple threat of crystal-clear audio, excellent mic clarity and professional sound isolation.

With its 50MM Razer Triforce drivers, you’ll be able to enjoy powerful bass and rich trebles as you play. The earcups were designed not just to fit snugly on your ears, but to seal in sound for greater noise isolation.

You can buy the Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset ($65) deal on eBay here.

If you’re inclined towards AAA games like God of War or The Witcher 3, this Razer Blade 17 for sale on eBay is a solid choice if you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming PC.

For those of you who are limited in space for your gaming set up, whether that’s because you like to game on the go or your bedroom is cramped as it is, this gaming laptop is 25% smaller than previous models and will take up minimal room on your desktop.

But that’s not all. Crafted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, this laptop is among the world’s fastest in terms of cutting edge graphics and performance.

Shop the Razer Blade 17 laptop ($3,099) deal on eBay here.

Need a laptop that can do it all? No matter your task, you can use the Inspiron 15 7506 as a tablet, a notepad or just a plain laptop.

Whether you’re working from your lap or your desk, its advanced thermal technology will adapt to avoid giving you a laptop burn on your thighs and ensure your laptop doesn’t become overheated while you work.

Get the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 2-in-1 Laptop ($1,748.75) deal from eBay here.

The EPOS Sennheiser gaming headset is a promising accessory you can pair with your PC, Xbox and more for a supreme audio experience.

Crafted to ensure long-term durability, this headset also features a volume wheel on the right ear cup. This’ll help to avoid scrambling for the volume buttons when an impromptu boss battle starts and shatters your eardrums. The GSP 602 was built with high audio fidelity and acoustic quality in mind, so you can make faster reactions and focus without outside distractions.

Shop the EPOS Sennheiser gaming headset ($99) deal here.