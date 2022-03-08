The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Fancy Taking Your VR Next-Level? These Oculus Quest 2 Accessories Are on Sale

Published 4 mins ago: March 8, 2022 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:amazon
amazon primeDealsoculusoculus quest 2
Image: Oculus
The Oculus Quest 2 was one of the biggest tech launches of the past few years, and while Meta plans on retiring the brand name, it’s still one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality.

While there aren’t any discounts going for the Quest 2 itself, you can grab up to 28% off select accessories that are designed to increase your comfortability while wearing the VR headset.

Where can you buy the Oculus Quest 2 in Australia?

In Australia, there are two places where you can officially buy the Oculus Quest 2 – either through Oculus directly or via Amazon Australia. It’s available in two storage sizes, 128GB and 256GB, which are priced at $479 and $639, respectively.

One of these headsets is a big investment to make, but Amazon Australia purchases are also available with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay* (where you can pay back interest-free over time) if you prefer that method of shopping.

What Oculus Quest 2 accessories are currently on sale?

Oculus Quest 2
Image: Gizmodo

At the moment, you can pick up a discounted Elite Strap, which will help spread out the headset’s weight and create a more comfortable experience while you’re wearing it. The Elite Strap usually sells for $79, but it’s currently on sale for $64. If you’re still struggling to wear the Quest 2 comfortably, the Oculus Fit Pack is also on sale ($38, down from $59). This pack includes interchangeable face covers, so you can adjust the amount of padding around your face for a more accommodating fit.

You can also pick up the Oculus Quest 2 carrying case for $64, which is down from $79. This lightweight, padded case will help you store and transport your Quest 2 securely, and has enough room for the headset, controllers and the Elite Strap.

These sales are available for a limited time only, so you have until Friday, March 11 to pick them up.

What can the Oculus Quest 2 do?

Oculus Quest 2
Image: Oculus

When compared to the previous iterations of Oculus’ VR headsets, the Quest 2 is a great upgrade. In Gizmodo’s review of the Quest 2, we noted that the headset is finally making the VR dream a reality and that, “For anyone who’s been curious about VR but has been put off by the price, the Quest 2 is the answer and it’s the best place to start”.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

If you want to compare all the Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends over at Kotaku Australia here.

The Oculus Quest 2 accessories sale is available here.

*Zip Pay requires a minimum monthly repayment. A monthly account fee of $6.00 applies. Pay your closing balance in full each month and Zip will waive the fee. Zip Pay is available to approved applicants only. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details.

